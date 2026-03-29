Iran’s minister says no shortage of essential goods

TEHRAN — Iran’s minister of cooperatives, labor, and social welfare said Saturday that the country is not facing shortages of essential goods, despite unrelenting U.S.-Israeli bombing of civilian infrastructure over the past month.

The minister, Ahmad Meydari, said his ministry oversees broad industrial and economic capacities, including in dairy production, petrochemicals, mining, coal, and metals. He emphasized that safeguarding people’s livelihoods remains a central priority for the government.

Following meetings in Tehran with the governor of Sistan and Baluchestan Province, they agreed to establish a joint committee aimed at identifying and removing bureaucratic hurdles, he said. Meydari described the southeastern province, which borders Pakistan and Afghanistan, as having significant untapped potential, particularly for expanding cross-border trade.

“In the current wartime conditions,” he said, referring to ongoing regional conflicts, “there is, fortunately, no shortage in the supply of essential goods.” He added that authorities are working to diversify supply routes, expanding imports and distribution channels through the country’s eastern, western and northern borders, alongside existing southern corridors along the Persian Gulf.