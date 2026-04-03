Global artists break silence on U.S.–Israel aggression against Iran

TEHRAN- As the United States and Israel continue their military campaign against Iran, the conflict has evolved into a brutal war imposed on the Iranian nation, marked by sustained bombardment, rising civilian risk, and deepening regional instability.

Reports indicate that strikes across Iranian territory are intensifying, with critical infrastructure and urban areas increasingly affected. In this context, the human cost of the war extends beyond military calculations, raising urgent questions about accountability, international law, and the silence or selectivity of influential cultural voices in the West.

However, a number of prominent cultural figures have stepped beyond this silence, articulating opposition to the escalation and urging a reconsideration of prevailing narratives.

Among them, Mark Ruffalo has emerged as a forceful critic of U.S. foreign policy and Israel. Known for blending activism with his public persona, Ruffalo has warned against the catastrophic implications of further escalation and possibility of a nuclear attack on Iran.

“We have psychopaths waging this war. We have seen Netanyahu gleefully carry out a genocide in Gaza reducing it to a nuclear bomb site. Why would he not go further now in Iran? There has been absolutely no consequences for his war crimes in Gaza. Trump has only assisted them,” his massage on X read.

“As the citizens of the world we have to stop this. They cannot be allowed to carry out a nuclear strike on millions of innocent people of Iran. These are our fellow human being,” he continued.

Similarly, prominent actor Robert De Niro has reiterated his longstanding critique of U.S. political leadership and Donald Trump, emphasizing the domestic costs of foreign entanglements. Speaking during the No Kings protests, De Niro linked the issue of war abroad to democratic fragility at home, arguing that unchecked militarism undermines both governance and public trust.

“Our democracy is at stake, period. And this fool is taking it with the fools around him. It's like a surreal dream; it's crazy,” he said and added: “If I know anything, I know this guy will try anything because he's crazy. He's not well. He's a damaged person, period. You've got to stand up.”

Veteran activist and actress Jane Fonda has also voiced firm opposition, describing the conflict in stark legal and moral terms. Drawing on decades of anti-war advocacy, Fonda has criticized what she sees as a disregard for international law, while questioning the legitimacy of military actions carried out without public consent.

“You may wage this war in our names, but not with our consent,” she said, addressing Trump.

“This dangerous and insane war against Iran not only violates international law and our Constitution, but risks exploding into a vast war of mass proportion, taking the lives of many, including U.S. service people,” she added.

At high-profile events such as the Academy Awards, Javier Bardem distinguished himself by explicitly connecting regional conflicts, calling attention not only to Palestine but also to the risks facing Iran. His intervention stood out in an environment where broader geopolitical linkages are often avoided, reflecting a willingness to challenge compartmentalized narratives.

In the realm of global pop culture, Dua Lipa has used her wide-reaching platform to highlight civilian suffering. “In Iran, we are seeing slaughter at a scale like never before,” she wrote in an Instagram story. Her statement, shared with millions of followers, reflect a growing trend among younger artists who engage directly with geopolitical issues, often bypassing traditional media filters.

Meanwhile, actor and screenwriter John Cusack has interpreted the escalation through a political lens, suggesting that strategic motivations may be intertwined with domestic considerations.

"Trump starts a wag-the-dog war - to distract from Epstein and to do Netanyahu’s bidding - had enough yet?" he wrote on his X account.

Taken together, these few voices represent a minority within a largely cautious industry. However, they are important because they speak up and offer a different perspective, challenging the usual silence of the mainstream.

In times of conflict, cultural figures often serve as amplifiers of public sentiment. When they choose to speak, they can reshape the contours of debate. When they remain silent, the gaps they leave behind can be equally consequential.

Following the coordinated U.S.- Israeli attack on February 28, which targeted key national facilities in Iran, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, was martyred. Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei has since been appointed as the new Leader by the Assembly of Experts.

The tragedy extended beyond political leadership to civilian infrastructure. In one of the most devastating attacks, Shajareh Tayyebah elementary school in Minab, Hormozgan Province, was struck, resulting in the martyrdom of 168 children and 95 injuries. These strikes destroyed numerous homes while directly targeting cultural and educational centers.

These attacks caused irreparable damage to residential and cultural areas across Iran. Many schools, theaters, libraries, and cultural institutions were either completely destroyed or heavily damaged. Iranian families in cities like Minab, Tehran, Isfahan, Hamedan, Tabriz and other regions have faced the devastation of home destruction and the loss of loved ones. Despite this, the spirit of resistance and resilience among the Iranian people has been strengthened. The ongoing efforts to rebuild and preserve the country's cultural heritage continue.

Operation "True Promise 4" has been launched in response and will continue until the defeat of enemies. The operation stands as a symbol of Iran's response to foreign aggression and demonstrates the national determination to defend territorial integrity.

SAB/



