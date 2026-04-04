Rezaei appointed director of Iran’s national sitting volleyball teams

TEHRAN - Hadi Rezaei has been appointed as the director of Iran’s national sitting volleyball teams.

According to the decree issued by Jalil Koohpayehzadeh, head of Iran's Sports Federation for the Disabled, Rezaei has been officially appointed to this position.

Rezaei is the most decorated sitting volleyball team head coach in the world.

2024 Paris Paralympic Games was Rezaei’s seventh Paralympic Games as the coach of Iran’s sitting volleyball team, leading them to four gold medals in that time.

He was also a player before that, winning gold three times in Seoul, Barcelona and Atlanta.

Iran had won eight out of 13 sitting volleyball gold medals since 1976 including the Seoul 1988, Barcelona 1992, Atlanta 1996, Sydney 2000, Beijing 2008, Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024.