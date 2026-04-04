Trump in ‘panic mode’: How Iran’s downing of jets exposes US air power vulnerabilities

TEHRAN — The downing of two US military aircraft by Iran on Friday, including an advanced F‑15E Strike Eagle fighter jet, demonstrates that Tehran’s air defenses remain capable and lethal, even under sustained aerial pressure from American forces. The incidents expose the limits of President Donald Trump’s repeated assertions that Washington enjoyed uncontested control of Iranian airspace and that the Islamic Republic’s military had been effectively neutralized.

According to US media, one of the F‑15E’s two crew members, that was struck in central Iran, was rescued and is receiving medical treatment, while a search and rescue operation continues for the second missing airman inside Iranian territory. Separately, an A‑10 attack aircraft was struck in related operations and went down in the Persian Gulf region. US media says its pilot ejected and was recovered after flying toward Kuwaiti airspace.

Iran’s defensive capabilities in action

The F‑15E is one of the US Air Force’s most capable strike fighters, designed to operate in heavily defended environments. Iran’s ability to shoot down such an aircraft highlights that its air defense network — including layered systems of surface‑to‑air missiles and radar assets — has not been destroyed and remains operational.

This engagement directly contradicts public assertions by Trump and senior Pentagon officials in recent weeks claiming that Iran’s anti‑aircraft capabilities were largely “annihilated” and that American forces enjoyed “complete control” of Iranian skies. Instead, the events show that even advanced US warplanes can be vulnerable in contested airspace against layered and adaptive defenses.

Iran’s military command said on Saturday that it had deployed a new air defense system to strike the US jets it had downed on Friday and promised Tehran would “definitely achieve full control” over its airspace after more than a month of US and Israeli aerial dominance during the war.

Search and rescue under fire

The US search-and-rescue mission has taken on heightened urgency and risk. US helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft were reported operating at low altitude over Iranian territory in coordinated efforts to recover the missing airman. Some of these aircraft came under fire during the mission, underscoring the danger posed by Iran’s integrated air defense environment.

Iranian media has shown imagery of the wreckage and encouraged local efforts to assist in finding any remaining US crew, offering rewards while discouraging mistreatment — an approach that blends public mobilization with national defense messaging.

The F‑15E loss represents the first confirmed shootdown of a manned US aircraft in Iranian territory during the current war, distinguishing it from earlier so-called friendly-fire losses in neighboring airspace. The accompanying A‑10 strike and the damage to helicopters engaged in recovery operations make Friday one of the most consequential single days for US air activity in the conflict.

Growing US domestic criticism

In Washington, the incidents have fueled mounting criticism of the Trump administration’s war strategy. Americans increasingly question the clarity of US objectives and the administration’s optimistic military messaging. Public opinion polls show significant majorities in favor of ending the US role in the conflict, citing unclear goals, rising costs, and the absence of a clear exit strategy.

Former national security adviser John Bolton commented on Friday that the recent attacks by Iran on two US fighter jets have likely placed President Trump in “panic mode.” He told CNN: “No, it sounds to me like he’s probably back in a panic mode, wishing he could find a way to declare victory and get out of this war, regardless of whether or not he opens the Strait of Hormuz before he does it. I think that’s a mistake, too.”

Economic concerns add to political discomfort. The war’s impact on global energy markets and regional security has contributed to higher fuel prices for ordinary Americans, making the conflict’s costs more visible and politically salient.

Escalation and strategic risk

There are growing warnings that even more direct involvement — particularly a US ground deployment — could entrench American forces in a prolonged quagmire reminiscent of past conflicts. Analysts note that urban terrain, extended supply lines, and Iran’s readiness for protracted asymmetric defense would make any ground offensive costly in lives and resources.

Iran’s military doctrine is designed to absorb pressure, leverage terrain, and exploit vulnerabilities in technically superior forces. The downing of advanced US aircraft underlines that Iran retains meaningful capability to challenge US operations and complicate Washington’s strategic assumptions.

The events of Friday mark not just a tactical battlefield moment but a psychological one. Iran’s ability to down an F‑15E — and strike another US aircraft during recovery efforts — shakes the narrative of unchallenged American air superiority. It strengthens Tehran’s claims of resilience and exposes the limits of optimistic official statements from Washington.

As the search for the missing crew member continues and US forces assess the broader implications of these losses, the conflict appears poised to enter a more complex and contested phase. Iran’s demonstrated defensive strength suggests that military dominance — long touted by the Trump administration — remains contested, with significant repercussions for strategy, policy, and public opinion in the weeks ahead.

