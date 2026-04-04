“Days when flying over Iran was a walk in the park are over,” says ex-Israeli Air Force commander

TEHRAN – A former Israeli Air Force commander, speaking on condition of anonymity, has warned that Iran has fundamentally transformed its air defense network, making its skies highly contested for both Israeli and U.S. aircraft.

In an interview, the unnamed former IAF official explained that Iran completely rethought its strategy after the 12-day war, when it realized how easily it had been bombed. The result, he said, is a far more resilient and advanced system.

According to the commander, seven key changes have turned Iranian airspace into a dangerous environment:

Decentralized command

Each of Iran’s 31 defense zones can now operate independently if central command is severed, allowing local commanders to launch missiles without orders from Tehran.

Hardened and mobile positions

Moving away from fixed sites, Iran has hidden much of its restored air defenses inside underground “missile cities,” deep tunnels, and rugged coastal terrain that conceal mobile launchers.

Instead of traditional radar, Iran now relies on passive infrared sensors and advanced algorithms that track jets without emitting detectable signals.

Shoot-and-scoot tactics

Mobile, medium-range surface-to-air missile systems allow Iranian units to fire and quickly relocate, making pre-planned airstrikes far less effective.

Domestic Bavar-373

Iran has shifted from Russian missiles to its own Bavar-373, which appears superior to the S-300 and possibly even the S-400. Recent upgrades give launchers greater autonomy, even if centralized command centers are destroyed.

The Majid system

Using passive infrared detection instead of radar, the Majid system emits no signals, making it extremely difficult for aircraft to detect before a missile is launched.

Chinese HQ-9B

Iran is now operating the HQ-9B, China’s best long-range surface-to-air missile. It combines active radar homing with a passive infrared seeker, making it hard to spoof with standard electronic countermeasures and improving its ability to track stealth aircraft. “It seems to be exceeding expectations,” he said.

“The days when flying over Iran was a walk in the park are over,” the former IAF commander concluded. He added that the combination of new tactics and a strategic shift from Russian to Iranian and Chinese technology has eliminated air superiority over Iran. “The IAF and USAF will have to adapt accordingly or lose more aircraft,” he warned.