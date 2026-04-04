Qatar and Italy urge de-escalation as energy security concerns mount

TEHRAN- Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Giorgia Meloni called for restraint and renewed diplomatic engagement on Saturday, warning that escalating tensions in West Asia risk disrupting global energy flows and supply chains.

During a high-level meeting in Doha, the two leaders reviewed regional and international developments and emphasized the need to prioritize political dialogue as the most effective means of containing the crisis.

In a statement, the Emiri Diwan said both sides highlighted the broader economic implications of the conflict, particularly its potential impact on energy markets and critical supply routes. They stressed the importance of safeguarding regional energy infrastructure and ensuring the stability of global supplies.

Meloni’s visit to Qatar follows a stop in Saudi Arabia on Friday, and she is expected to continue her regional tour with a visit to the United Arab Emirates.

The diplomatic push comes amid growing concerns that recent attacks by the United States and Israel on Iran’s energy infrastructure could further destabilize the region. Analysts warn that such actions risk provoking retaliatory measures, potentially drawing Iran into targeting energy facilities across neighboring countries, a scenario that could significantly disrupt global markets and escalate the conflict beyond its current scope.

According to experts, Israel and the United States are seeking to exploit the worsening situation by deliberately targeting Iranian energy facilities.