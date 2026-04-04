Minister calls on SCO to censure assaults on health infrastructures

TEHRAN – Health Minister Mohammad-Reza Zafarqandi, in a letter to his counterparts in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member states, has expounded on the violations of international humanitarian law by the United States and Israel, particularly by targeting medical centers and hospitals, urging them to condemn these illegal attacks.

Over the past few days, the aggressors have brutally attacked civilian infrastructures in Iran. Unfortunately, many of these aggressions have destroyed health centers, hospitals, and health installations, Zafarqandi wrote in his letter, the health ministry website reported.

According to four Geneva Conventions and their additional Protocols, medical units, hospitals, rehabilitation institutions, and humanitarian facilities enjoy special protection. Parties to a conflict are under a binding obligation to respect the fundamental principles of distinction, proportionality, and precaution.

Violation of these obligations is not only a war crime, but a crime against humanity, the health minster added.

Referring to the violation of the basic right to life and health, Zafarqandi highlighted that the hospitals, as the safe shelters for patients and the wounded, have to be secured from attacks. Targeting these places means to intentionally deprive civilians of their right to life and health.

The official went on to warn that the destruction of health infrastructures in Iran will put regional health security at risks.

“While the world and our region (West Asia) is grappling with numerous health challenges, the destruction of health infrastructures can lead to widespread human crisis in the region,” Zafarqandi noted.

Zafarqandi called on health ministers of SCO member states to denounce the inhumane assaults against Iran, and make the voice of medical society in the region be heard by the international communities, like the World Health Organization (WHO).