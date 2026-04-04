Professor honors missile launcher operators fighting US-Israeli aggressors

TEHRAN – Ali-Akbar Abolhasani, a professor of physics and faculty member at Sharif University of Technology, has posted a text on social media, honoring Iranian brave missile launcher operators whose amazing accuracy and capabilities in fighting against the United States and the Zionist regime of Israel are beyond the borders of physics.

“I must share a simple truth with you. What I teach as the laws of physics in college are only shadows of complex realities, simple models that only at our limited level of precision turn the amazing order of phenomena into mathematical equations.

But I believe there are realities going on in the foundation of this universe that you interpret operating a launcher.

Your faith in these equations goes beyond our simple belief in the application of the laws of physics.”

Iranian armed forces have announced that its air defense forces downed at least two fighter jets and five drones and missiles on Friday, describing it as a "black day" for the American and Israeli air forces.

In a statement released Saturday, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) public relations wing detailed a series of successful interceptions across multiple Iranian provinces, Press TV reported.

The IRGC's Aerospace Defense Force fighters successfully hunted and destroyed two cruise missiles in the skies of Khomein and Zanjan, according to the statement.

Additionally, two MQ-9 attack drones were shot down in the skies of Isfahan, and one Hermes drone was destroyed in the skies of Bushehr.

The IRGC said these interceptions were carried out using its new advanced air defense system, operating under the control of the country's integrated air defense network.

In a separate and particularly significant engagement, the IRGC's Aerospace Defense Force successfully destroyed an advanced enemy fighter jet in central Iran.

The hunt for the missing pilot continues with reports that he failed to eject safely.

Also on Friday, Iran's Army announced that the Islamic Republic's integrated air defense network downed an American A-10 Warthog warplane over the country's southern waters near the Strait of Hormuz.

"With the continued innovative, sustained, and precise monitoring by Iran's air defense heroes, the skies of Iran will become increasingly unsafe for the fighter jets of the aggressor enemy," the statement read.