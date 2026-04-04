Trump’s statement to take Iran’s oil to “make a fortune” is unbelievably shameful

TEHRAN – In a shameless, greedy, open and unbelievable language on April 3, President Donald Trump revealed his real intention of attacking Iran in coordination with Israel. He directly said his army wants to take Iran’s oil and “make a fortune”.

To those who have unbelievably heard or seen Trump’s post on social media on this issue, have been shocked. It has shocked both Iranians and non-Iranians all across the world.

“With a little more time, we can easily OPEN THE HORMUZ STRAIT, TAKE THE OIL, & MAKE A FORTUNE,” the U.S. president wrote in capital letters to insist on his agenda.

Maybe the Canadian and Danish officials are not greatly shocked by Trump’s covetous remarks, because at the beginning of his second presidential term he called Canada America’s 51st state and threatened to use force to capture Greenland if necessary.

Just on April 1, he mockingly said Iranians “belong to” Stone Ages. But, in fact, such a person with such a mentality belongs to the Stone Age and the colonial eras.

Regardless of the fact that Trump’s objective to take Iran’s oil riches is just a wishful thinking, his unabashed greedy language, that is documented in his social media post, is sending shockwaves throughout the world.

The humanity should feel ashamed that such a person is the president of the United States, which once was considered the champion of the free world and upholder and defender of international law.

His greedy language of Iran’s oil riches is that of a bully person who wants to steal what others have.

Trump repeated the words of his co-thinker Senator Lindsey Graham who told Fox News on March 9: “When this regime goes down, we are going to have a new Middle East, and we are going to make a ton of money.”

Trump and those flatterers around him, like Senator Graham and War Minister Pete Hegseth, don’t belong to the current world. They are wild persons that the world should tame.

Trump is making the Western world disrepute by such awful remarks. What was called Western civilization and the West’s respect for the rule of law and respect for international law is being mocked by the Europeans, Canadians, Americans and the larger world.

Under the international law doctrine of Permanent Sovereignty over Natural Resources, which was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in 1962, oil and minerals belong to the countries where they are located.

“The free and beneficial exercise of the sovereignty of peoples and nations over their natural resources must be furthered by the mutual respect of States based on their sovereign equality,” the resolution says.

Facing no international condemnation over his remarks about Venezuela’s oil riches and greedy eyes on Greenland, he has become emboldened to make such appalling remarks about Iran’s oil riches.