Iran accuses US, Israel of ‘state terrorism’ over infrastructure attacks

TEHRAN- In a letter addressed to the UN Secretary-General and Security Council on Sunday, Iran’s Ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani condemned recent US and Israeli strikes on Iranian civilian infrastructure as “war crimes” and “a blatant act of state terrorism.”

According to the envoy, on April 1, 2026, US airstrikes deliberately targeted the Karaj-Tehran B1 Bridge, a major civilian transit artery, causing partial destruction and significant casualties. On April 4, strikes hit the Mahshahr Petrochemical Special Economic Zone in Khuzestan, releasing hazardous chemicals and injuring workers. The same day, a cement factory in Bandar Khamir, Hormozgan Province, was also bombed.

Iravani noted that these attacks were preceded by explicit public threats from the US President, including vows to “bring Iran back to the Stone Age” and to destroy power plants, oil facilities, and desalination plants. Such statements constitute direct incitement to commit war crimes.

The ambassador called on the UN, the Security Council, the UN Human Rights Commissioner, the ICRC, and all member states to:

1. Unreservedly condemn these acts as war crimes and state terrorism.

2. Take immediate measures to halt the attacks and hold responsible all perpetrators, including the US President and Israeli Prime Minister.

Iravani warned that silence would undermine international law and encourage further aggression beyond the region.