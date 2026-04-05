Renewable energy expansion accelerates; several solar, wind farms to join grid by July 

TEHRAN- The technical and engineering deputy of SATBA (Iran's Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Organization) on Saturday announced progress in the construction of several solar and wind power plants across the country, stating that some of these projects will come online by July.

Alireza Parandeh Motlagh made the remarks during an inspection tour of ongoing renewable power plant projects. Noting the simultaneous development of solar and wind farms in various regions, he said: "In some windy areas of the country, in addition to significant wind energy potential, solar power plants are also being built."

He added: "In this regard, four solar power plants are under construction with support from the National Development Fund. It is anticipated that upon completion of the implementation phases, they will come online in the shortest possible time and add to the country's clean power generation capacity."

Parandeh Motlagh also reported the continuation of construction on a wind power plant in Sistan and Baluchestan province, stating: "Work on this project has begun. Foundations for four turbines are currently being laid, and foundation work for two more turbines will begin soon."

Fossil fuel dependence blamed for energy imbalance; renewables seen as solution

The gas and electricity imbalance crisis in Iran is the result of dependence on fossil fuels, experts say, while targeted development of renewable energies can reduce this gap and ensure the country's energy stability.

According to reports, the energy imbalance challenge has plagued the country in recent years. A gas shortfall of 300 million cubic meters in winter and an electricity deficit of 20,000 megawatts in summer—and even in winter—have prompted a search for solutions. Renewable energies have long been proposed as a suitable alternative to thermal power plants.

The development of renewables brings significant economic and environmental benefits beyond electricity supply. According to calculations by the Parliament Research Center, each megawatt of renewable generation capacity saves over 300,000 liters of liquid fuel annually. This reduces pressure on the country's gas and gas condensate reserves.

Furthermore, Mohsen Tarztalab, head of SATBA, notes: "Each megawatt of a solar power plant annually reduces gas consumption by 564,000 cubic meters and water by 443 cubic meters, preventing the emission of 1,384 tons of CO2. With the realization of 11,000 megawatts of renewable capacity by the end of next summer, 2% of the country's total gas consumption and about 7% of the total fuel used by power plants will be reduced."

Renewable power plant capacity has doubled in less than a year, indicating the country's significant potential. Under Iran's Seventh Economic Development Plan, solar power capacity must reach 12,000 megawatts by 2027—a sevenfold increase from current levels.

The energy imbalance crisis is the result of fossil fuel dependence. However, Iran's abundant renewable resources suggest that rapid, targeted development can effectively moderate this crisis, reducing pressure on gas and electricity grids during peak consumption while delivering considerable economic and environmental benefits. Smart investment and the removal of regulatory obstacles in renewables are essential strategies for ensuring the country's security, stability, and economic growth in the coming decades.



