Commodities worth $225.8m exported from Qom province in a year

TEHRAN- Esfandiar Darikvandi, the director- general of Qom Province ‘s Customs Department, said that commodities worth $225.8 million were exported from the province in the past Iranian calendar year 1404 (ended on March 20).

Making the remarks in an interview with IRNA, the official said: "This amount of exports was made in the form of 5,709 declarations and weighed 201,261 tons."

He continued: "Based on recorded data, the total exports of Qom province in 1404 (Iranian calendar year) increased by 12.5 percent in dollar value compared to 1403."

He added: "Export goods from Qom province are highly diverse and have their own specific customers in various countries, from neighboring nations to other regions of the world."

It is worth noting that due to the province's strong focus on exports, many active industrial units in Qom have now turned toward producing export-oriented products, indicating that the volume and value of the province's exports are likely to increase in the near future.

The major part of Qom's economy belongs to the industrial sector, and currently a significant portion of the province's employment is in this sector.

Qom ranks sixth in the country in terms of industrial employment, which shows the importance of industry and the investments made in it in recent years.

Qom has seven industrial towns: Shokouhieh, Al-Ghadir, Shahab (printing and publishing), Salafchegan, Mahmoudabad, Samen (wood and furniture), and ICT (Information and Communications Technology), as well as five industrial zones: Khurabad, Dastjerd, Siro, Toghroud, and Bidhand, plus two non-governmental towns.

Each of these enjoys a privileged position for developing investment, production, and employment.

In Qom province's industrial towns and zones, there are nearly 2,000 industrial units employing over 50,000 workers, where industrialists are engaged in production activities needed by the country.

EF/MA