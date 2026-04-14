FIBA World Cup qualifier: Iran to face Syria on June 29

TEHRAN – Iran’s postponed FIBA World Cup qualifying clash against Syria has been scheduled for June 29, though the host venue has yet to be finalized.

According to federation spokesman Mohsen Moezzi, preparations for the national men’s basketball team are already underway as Iran gear up for the upcoming qualification window.

“We are waiting for the Ministry of Sports to officially authorize the resumption of activities, as all federations were suspended at the start of the conflict,” Moezzi said. “Once approval is granted, we will fully restart our programs.”

Moezzi noted that Iran’s 3x3 squad were cleared to compete at the Sanya Beach Games, but decisions on the national league and senior team camps remain pending.

When asked about coordination with Sotiris Manolopoulos, the Greek head coach of Team Melli, he confirmed ongoing communication. “Yes, we are in touch. He is awaiting our finalized schedule so he can join the camp and implement his plans.”

With the third window of World Cup qualifiers set to open on July 1, Iran believes there is still sufficient time for training camps and tune‑up games. “Once the Ministry authorizes the start of our camps, we will proceed accordingly,” Moezzi added.

As for the postponed fixture from the second window, Moezzi said: “We have one remaining match against Syria. The likely date is June 29, ahead of the third window, but the official venue is still undecided.”