Some 1,000 people rescued from under rubble in Tehran during war

TEHRAN - The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has said it successfully rescued 960 people alive from under the rubble in Tehran during the 40-day US-Israeli airstrikes.

The rescuers had carried out a total of 1,711 technical rescue and evacuation operations at the locations targeted by the US and Israel since the beginning of the imposed war on February 28.

The report noted that 125,630 non-military units, including 100,000 residential units and some 24,000 commercial units, have been damaged across the country due to the terrorist attacks, Press TV reported.

A number of these units have been destroyed completely and some others have sustained serious damage, it said.

The IRCS added that supporting documentation has been collected and being completed to be presented to international bodies to precisely record and follow up on different aspects of the US-Israeli crimes.

It further noted that 339 medical centers, including hospitals, pharmacies, laboratories, health centers, and emergency units, have been targeted during the war. Some were temporarily taken out of service, while others resumed operations immediately.

Head of Iran’s Emergency Organization Majid Miadfar said in a statement on Sunday that at least 258 women and 221 under the age of 18 have been martyred in US-Israeli assaults during their war of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

He added that a total of 18 children under the age of five have also been killed in the bloody onslaught.

The United States and Israel initiated an unprovoked military campaign against Iran on February 28, assassinating Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and several high-ranking military commanders despite indirect Tehran-Washington negotiations on Iran’s peaceful nuclear program.

On April 11, the IRCS and the National Committee for Humanitarian Law (NCHL) issued a joint statement, condemning the US-Israeli attacks on the country’s civilian infrastructure.

The IRCS and the NCHL warned about the Israeli attacks on civilian critical infrastructure carried out with the support ?of the United States, calling for the unconditional observance of the ?principles of international humanitarian law.?



“At least eight railways and 59 airports, as well as public facilities, connecting roads, bridges, and transportation networks, have been targeted in the recent attacks,” noted the statement.

“Furthermore, power substations, nuclear power plants, and petrochemical facilities have also been targeted, causing serious disruption to the supply of energy, vital services, and the basic needs of the population, and resulting in widespread and longterm consequences for the lives, health, and security of civilians.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society and the National Committee for Humanitarian Law emphasize that according to the fundamental principles of international humanitarian law, especially the principle of distinction, any attack on civilian property and infrastructure is prohibited, and those responsible are accountable for serious violations of international obligations.

Targeting infrastructure that serves a predominantly civilian function constitutes a clear breach of these principles.

The IRCS and the NCHL call on international institutions such as the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross to conduct prompt, and independent investigations and documentation of the attacks, strengthen oversight of compliance with international humanitarian law, use all legal and diplomatic avenues to halt these attacks, and provide the necessary grounds for accountability and prosecution of those responsible for these violations.”

The statement also emphasized that ensuring safe and rapid access to humanitarian assistance and protecting vital infrastructure constitute fundamental responsibilities of the international community, and that any disruption in this regard will have irreparable humanitarian consequences.

It stressed the necessity of safeguarding the lives, dignity, and security of civilians under all circumstances and underscored that violations of these principles must not go unanswered.