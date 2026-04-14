Iran Public Libraries Foundation requests IFLA to condemn US-Israeli attacks on cultural sites

TEHRAN – Following the recent military attacks by the United States and the Zionist regime on Iran's cultural and public infrastructure, Azadeh Nazarboland, Secretary-General of Iran Public Libraries Foundation, has sent a formal letter to Leslie Weir, President of the International Federation of Library Associations (IFLA), expressing the strong protest of the Iranian librarians' community and calling for a decisive reaction from this international body.

The letter, presenting documented statistics of damages up to April 7, points to the damage incurred by 62 public libraries, two of which in Zanjan and Dehloran have been completely destroyed, ILNA reported.

Nazarboland further described these attacks as a clear violation of the principles of international humanitarian law and global commitments, particularly the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict.

She emphasized that public libraries, as “fundamental cultural, educational, and social infrastructures,” play a vital role in the development of societies, and attacking them is "not merely the destruction of a physical space but also an assault on a part of the cultural heritage and knowledge capacities of the community."

In another part of the letter, specific requests were made to the IFLA. Iran Public Libraries Foundation urged IFLA to go beyond general statements, "explicitly condemn" the US-Israeli military attacks, and demonstrate a "fitting and responsible" reaction within its international responsibilities.

Iran also expects IFLA, leveraging its position, to call upon the international community and international organizations to uphold their commitments to protecting cultural and educational centers under all circumstances.

The letter, while emphasizing a strong determination to continue providing services and promptly reconstruct the damaged libraries with the reliance on the capacity of the country's cultural community and librarians, requests IFLA to be a strong voice for Iran's damaged libraries on the international stage.

On February 28, the US and Israel initiated a major, unjustified assault on Iran, resulting in the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and numerous senior officials and commanders, along with many civilians, including women and children.

For 40 days, the Zionist enemy, in continuation of its criminal actions, targeted completely civilian centers of the country; including libraries, schools, art and cultural spaces, bookstores, museums, and ancient sites in several cities, causing total or partial damages.

The attacks prompted a swift response from the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), with missile and drone launches targeting Israel and several U.S. bases in the region.

Iran, the US, and Israel agreed to a two-week ceasefire on April 8, during which they intend to hold negotiations to end the war.

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