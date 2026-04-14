Iranian documentary “Iran in the Hermitage” to make world premiere at Cal Film Festival

TEHRAN- Iranian documentary “Iran in the Hermitage,” directed by Behrouz Sebt Rasoul, has been selected for the official competition of the Cal Film Festival in California, the US. Marking its world premiere, the documentary will go on screen at the spring edition of the Los Angeles-based festival, which will be held on June 6.

"Iran in the Hermitage" offers a poetic and scholarly voyage through the ancient Iranian history. The narrative arc begins in the Paleolithic era and unfolds through the centuries, concluding with the grandeur of the Safavid period. A silent and contemplative work, the documentary distinguishes itself through intricate visual storytelling, weaving historical milestones with the vast collection of Persian artifacts at the State Hermitage Museum in St. Petersburg, Russia. Without the use of dialogue, it invites viewers to experience the echoes of Iran’s past as they emerge naturally among the museum’s masterpieces.

Sebt Rasoul’s previous feature film, "Melody," was Tajikistan’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 2025 Academy Awards. "Iran in the Hermitage" serves as a thematic extension of his latest research-driven project, the documentary series "A Journey to the Hermitage," produced by Iranian universal TV network Sahar.

In this latest documentary, Sebt Rasoul continues his exploration of Iranian identity and its global footprint. Through breathtaking cinematography and historical rigor, the film invites viewers to rediscover the treasures of the Persian Empire through the lens of a foreign institution, highlighting the universal value of Iran’s civilizational contributions.

The Cal Film Festival is an international platform dedicated to short films and scripts across all genres, including both fiction and non-fiction, known for its rigorous selection process and its history of honoring industry luminaries. The festival maintains an inclusive approach, welcoming non-English speaking projects, low-budget productions, and works from countries traditionally underrepresented in the global film industry.

With a strong emphasis on diversity and inclusion, the festival boasts a prestigious list of past winners. This includes Academy Award nominee Paul Raci, BAFTA nominees Bella Ramsey and Logan Marshall-Green, and Emmy nominees Brendan Scannell and Bret Green, alongside industry veterans such as Academy member Arthur Roberts.

SAB/