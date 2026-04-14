A flag in the heart of the night: When “home” enters the square

TEHRAN - In the midst of the most terrifying nights of terror carried out by Israel and the United States against the defenseless civilian population of Iran—nights in which cold military calculations anticipated social collapse and a rupture between the state and the people—the city squares were overtaken by a different kind of life, one whose center was not chaos but a “large family.”

At the heart of these squares, flags spin through the air, holding the pulse of this nighttime life in their hands; pieces of cloth in the radiant colors of green, white, and red that have become the central pole of a popular resistance.

Here in the square, everything is interwoven: the resonance of prayer dissolves into the chants, anthems merge with elegies and then with the sobs of grief, and immediately afterward a burst of collective laughter—sparked by a joke about the cowardice of the enemy—springs to life. This scene is not a rigid political gathering but a “life” in motion; people drinking tea together, melting the cold terror of the enemy in the warmth of one another’s affection. People who hear the very near impact of missiles and, with unwavering resolve and astonishing calm, shout “Allahu Akbar—God is the greatest”.

But the driving force of this life is the presence of women who have found their agency not in opposition to men but in reclaiming the foundational power of society. While men are busy with speeches atop podiums or engaged in maintaining security with weapons, women are the ones advancing the “serious work” in the heart of the square. With a smile, they provide psychological safety for their fellow citizens, and with anger, they shout against the enemy. From maintaining household cohesion to the precise management of the square’s logistics—cooking food, brewing tea, packaging fruit and sweets—everything rests on the shoulders of women who have chosen to devote their power not to futile gender battles but to the “betterment of the whole society.”

This “most feminine movement of resistance” has transformed the square from a military space into a human one. It is a power that women have reclaimed through agency—one that has turned strangers into brothers and sisters, and made the facilitation of life for others the defining ethic of the street. The flag spinning in these women’s hands is not merely the emblem of a country; it is the sign of a life that has not bent under terror and that, with kindness and a smile, has neutralized the harshest blows of the enemy. Here, power lies not in clenched fists but in the unbreakable bond of hearts that, under the shade of a single flag, rediscover the meaning of life.

Sometimes, in peripheral spaces—alleys or quiet streets, far from the main gatherings—other scenes appear: groups of five to fifteen demonstrators, mostly women and children, shouting their slogans against the enemy with determination and spinning their flags through the air. This image is, in a way, even formidable; an insistence that feminine presence and agency see themselves as far more serious than something confined to large public squares.

This spread of life—this feminizing and humanizing of existence—is unfolding in a country that, under enemy attacks, is experiencing the most feminine social movement of the contemporary world. It is the beginning of a cautious yet passionate experiment in a new way of life, one that may become a proposal from a nation to the world: a country that stands calm and joyful at the height of turmoil, facing a world filled with doubt, contraction, anger, wounds, and resentment.