Iran's position in New York; Condemnation of US naval blockade and demand for compensation

TEHRAN- Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, has lodged two separate but related diplomatic positions, condemning a US-imposed maritime blockade as a “grave violation” of Iran’s sovereignty while simultaneously demanding full compensation from five regional countries for their role in the ongoing war against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

In a letter addressed to the UN Secretary-General and the Security Council president on Monday, Iravani said that the blockade of all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports – publicly declared by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on 12 April 2026 – constitutes a flagrant breach of the prohibition on the threat or use of force enshrined in Article 2(4) of the UN Charter.

“The imposition of a maritime blockade amounts to a clear act of aggression under international law,” Iravani wrote. He added that the measure unlawfully interferes with Iran’s sovereign rights and infringes upon the lawful maritime commerce of third states.

The Iranian envoy rejected and condemned the US action “in the strongest possible terms” and affirmed that Iran would exercise its inherent right to take all necessary and proportionate measures under international law to safeguard its sovereignty and national interests. He called on the Security Council to unequivocally condemn the blockade and urge the United States to immediately end its “internationally wrongful acts.”

Demand for compensation

In a separate letter on the same day, Iravani demanded full reparation from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan for material and moral damage sustained by Iran during the war imposed by the United States and the Israeli regime.

Citing documented evidence based on monitoring by Iran’s Armed Forces, Iravani said those five states had breached their international obligations by allowing their territories to be used by aggressors – and in some instances, directly participating in unlawful armed attacks targeting civilian objects inside Iran.

“The conduct of those states in allowing their territories to be used by the aggressors against the Islamic Republic of Iran qualifies as an act of aggression,” the letter stated. Iravani emphasized that the five countries cannot lawfully invoke Article 51 of the UN Charter (self-defence) against Iran, which is the victim of aggression.

He called on the five nations to cease their internationally wrongful acts immediately and make full reparation, including compensation for all material and moral damage. The letters have been circulated as official documents of the General Assembly and the Security Council.