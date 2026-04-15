Pakistan’s army chief in Tehran for high-level mediation talks

TEHRAN - A senior Pakistani delegation led by the country’s army chief arrived in Tehran on Wednesday for high‑level talks with Iranian officials.

Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir was welcomed by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi upon arrival in the Iranian capital.

He is accompanied by senior officials, including Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi. The Pakistan Army said in a statement that the delegation travelled to Tehran “as part of the ongoing mediation efforts.” It is carrying a new message from the United States as diplomatic efforts to extend a fragile ceasefire between Iran and America gain momentum.

The Pakistani delegation is expected to discuss a reported new round of talks between the US and Iran.

The US and Iran held talks in Pakistan over the weekend aimed at ending their conflict, but the negotiations concluded without an agreement.

Islamabad hosted the weekend talks after Iran and the US reached a two-week ceasefire on April 8 through Pakistani mediation. The truce followed the joint US–Israeli war on Iran on February 28.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday signaled that a second round of talks with Iran could be held in Pakistan.

Speaking at a press conference in Tehran earlier on Wednesday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Iran would host a senior Pakistani delegation. Baqaei added that exchanges with the United States have continued through Pakistan following the weekend talks.

In the course of the joint US–Israeli aggression, nuclear facilities, schools, hospitals, and civilian infrastructure were targeted, resulting in the deaths of thousands of civilians.

Iran’s armed forces responded with 100 waves of retaliatory strikes under Operation True Promise 4, launching hundreds of ballistic and hypersonic missiles, as well as drones, against US military bases in the Persian Gulf region and Israeli positions.