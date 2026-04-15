Iranian short animation to compete in 4th Voronezh International Animation Film Festival

TEHRAN – The Iranian short animation “The Last Deer” by Mehdi Barghzadegan will compete in the fourth Voronezh International Animation Film Festival “AniMakers,” which will be held in Voronezh, Russia, from May 22 to 24.

A production of the Documentary, Experimental, and Animated Film Center, it has been selected for the short animation competition section of the festival, ILNA reported.

The animation has several main themes. Family, the environment, and nature are its key themes. It shows how the relationship between humans and nature should be.

“The Last Deer” tells the story of a deer, wandering through the forest, that is attacked by hunters and forced to flee. During the escape, it realizes that the forest — its home — has become an unsafe place for it. Along the way, it gets injured, but eventually finds a chance to escape from the hunters. However, because of its family, the deer returns to the forest, only to discover that it has lost its entire family. At that point, it no longer thinks about running away, and a series of events unfolds.

The Voronezh International Animation Festival “AniMakers” is a review of modern professional domestic and world animation films for children, teenagers, and families. A feature of the festival is its workshop format, which includes not only screenings and discussions of animated films but also master classes, round tables, and creative meetings for a wide audience from leading specialists of the Voronezh Animation Studio and recognized professionals of the international animation industry. The workshop program will present animation as one of the fastest-growing arts and creative industries.

The festival is supported by the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation and the Government of Voronezh region.

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