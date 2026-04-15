Damage to Chehel Sotoun Palace worsens as shockwave impact persists

TEHRAN – Damage to the historic Chehel Sotoun Palace has continued to worsen in the weeks following nearby airstrikes, with falling decorative elements and expanding structural concerns raising alarm among heritage officials and conservation experts.

Amir Karamzadeh, director-general of cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts for Isfahan province, said on Wednesday that the scale of damage to the Safavid-era palace museum has increased compared to assessments conducted a month ago, when it sustained damage due to US-Israeli airstrikes.

According to him, decorative features of the monument are still collapsing as a result of shockwaves from recent bombardments.

“The ongoing evaluations indicate that some of the damage is progressive,” Karamzadeh told IRNA, noting that the severity of the impact has proven more serious than initially estimated. He stressed that comprehensive scientific studies must precede any restoration work.

Experts warn that focusing solely on repairing visible decorative damage, such as mirrorwork, wooden elements, and ornamental surfaces, without addressing potential structural weaknesses could lead to repeated deterioration after restoration efforts are completed.

“For now, it is not sufficient to restore decorations alone while ignoring possible structural problems,” Karamzadeh said. “This could result in renewed damage and further collapse of restored elements.”

Teams of specialists in wooden ornamentation, metal structures, and traditional mirrorwork have been deployed in recent days to assess the full extent of the damage. Their immediate priority is to stabilize the structure and prevent further degradation, while also determining appropriate conservation methods.

Authorities say advanced equipment will be required to analyze the deeper layers of damage and reinforce the building. Emergency funding has already been allocated at both provincial and national levels. In addition, the provincial crisis management headquarters is contributing funds to support urgent stabilization measures. Officials say that once emergency interventions are completed, a broader research-based restoration plan will be launched for Chehel Sotoun and other affected monuments.

According to provincial authorities, at least 28 historical monuments in Isfahan province have been damaged in the recent attacks. These include a wide range of structures, from Safavid palaces and historic houses to religious sites, schools, and bazaars. Among them are Hasht Behesht Palace, Amin al-Tojjar House, the Jarchi Bashi Bathhouse, Baba Rokn al-Din Shrine, and several historic tekkyehs in the Takht-e Fulad cemetery complex.

Damage has also been reported beyond the city of Isfahan. In other counties of the province, affected sites include historical homes in Khansar, its congregational mosque and schools, as well as a historic caravanserai and bazaar in Kuhpayeh. In Shahreza, both a historic house and an early modern textile factory sustained damage.

The broader context of destruction is nationwide. Between February 28 and April 8, a total of 132 cultural sites, museums, and historical monuments across Iran were damaged or destroyed, largely due to powerful shockwaves from airstrikes. Among them are major UNESCO World Heritage sites, including the Golestan Palace in Tehran, as well as Naqsh-e Jahan Square and Chehel Sotoun in Isfahan.

Chehel Sotoun, meaning “Forty Columns,” is a 17th-century pavilion constructed during the reign of Shah Abbas II. Historically used to host foreign dignitaries and ambassadors, the palace now serves as a museum displaying artworks from different periods of Iranian history.

The palace is set within a historic Persian garden, itself part of the UNESCO-listed “Persian Garden” ensemble, inscribed in 2011. This cultural landscape reflects design principles dating back to ancient Persia and exemplifies a longstanding tradition of garden architecture associated with royal and ceremonial spaces.

AM

