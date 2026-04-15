Iran, Afghanistan advance joint UNESCO dossier for Asbads

TEHRAN – Iran is moving closer to finalizing a “complex” UNESCO World Heritage nomination for its ancient wind-powered structures, known as Asbads, with officials confirming that the dossier will be submitted jointly with Afghanistan.

Alireza Izadi, director-general of the office for registration of historical works at Iran’s ministry of cultural heritage, said the long-running effort to secure global recognition for the Asbads, considered among Iran’s most significant indigenous technological heritage, has now reached an advanced stage after years of expert work.

“The Asbads dossier is now close to finalization),” Izadi told ISNA on Wednesday. “This project began six or seven years ago and involved extensive efforts by multiple teams. Although the dossier was largely prepared earlier, we decided to accelerate its completion and submission once it was placed on the tentative list.”

The nomination highlights a network of traditional vertical-axis windmills spread primarily across eastern Iran, particularly in the provinces of Khorasan-Razavi, South Khorasan, and Sistan-Baluchestan. Notable clusters include those in the historic region of Nehbandan and the well-known site of Nashtifan Windmills, where some of the most iconic and best-preserved examples stand.

According to Izadi, the transnational nature of the heritage has been a defining aspect of the nomination. “From the outset, our approach was to pursue a joint application with Afghanistan, where similar structures also exist,” he said. “This not only broadens the scope of the nomination but also contributes to strengthening regional cooperation.”

He noted that such cultural collaborations can have broader implications beyond heritage, including fostering diplomatic ties and regional stability. Izadi drew a parallel with the multinational registration of Nowruz, which has been inscribed on UNESCO’s list with participation from multiple countries.

Despite significant progress in documentation, mapping, and defining protective boundaries, the process has faced several challenges. Officials cited the multi-provincial nature of the sites and the need for coordination among different regions as key factors slowing the preparation. Funding constraints and the need for restoration of aging structures have also been identified as major hurdles.

“The dossier has been submitted to UNESCO, and we have already responded to initial inquiries,” Izadi said. “Further technical questions have been raised regarding data and documentation. We are currently preparing supplementary responses, which will be submitted soon.”

He expressed hope that UNESCO evaluators will visit the sites as soon as possible, paving the way for final assessment and potential inscription.

Asbads, some of which date back more than a thousand years, are regarded as among the earliest known industrial machines in human history. Designed to harness the powerful seasonal winds of eastern Iran, these vertical-axis windmills were used for grinding grain, pumping water, and other essential tasks.

South Khorasan province, considered the main hub of Asbads, is home to more than 310 surviving structures, approximately 79 percent of Iran’s total. Their distinctive design sets them apart from the horizontal-axis windmills later developed in Europe.

Historical and scholarly accounts suggest that this technology originated with Iranian engineers during the early Islamic period. According to documentation referenced by UNESCO, vertical-axis windmills spread from Iran to other parts of the Islamic world, including Egypt, before reaching China during the Mongol era. By the 11th century, the technology had extended to regions such as Spain, Portugal, and the Aegean islands.

Technology historian Robert Forbes has described the windmill as an Iranian innovation that became a crucial energy source across Islamic territories by the 12th century.

If successfully inscribed, the Asbads would join a growing list of Iranian cultural properties recognized by UNESCO, further underscoring the country’s long-standing contributions to engineering, environmental adaptation, and sustainable technologies rooted in its historical landscapes.

AM

