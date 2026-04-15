International Wellness Day promotes healthy living for all

TEHRAN - International Wellness Day, observed annually on April 15, aims to emphasise the necessity of leading a balanced and healthy life.

This day serves as a reminder that wellness transcends mere absence of illness, advocating for a comprehensive approach to health that includes physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

The observance encourages both individuals and communities to prioritise their overall health by focusing on preventive measures and sustainable lifestyle habits.

It underlines the need for individuals to engage in mindful living, thereby enhancing their quality of life in an increasingly demanding world.

By promoting awareness, International Wellness Day seeks to highlight the importance of adopting a holistic perspective on health, prompting people to consider various aspects of their well-being beyond conventional medical care.

Maintaining wellness through preventive, lifestyle-based, and people-centered approaches plays a vital role in saving lives, reducing healthcare costs, and delivering cost-effective solutions to preventable diseases.

Such approaches strengthen public health systems and contribute to achieving health for all worldwide.

Recognizing the value and diversity of the cultures and traditional knowledge of Indigenous Peoples and local communities, the United Nations highlights the contributions of evidence-based traditional medicine in enhancing health systems and promoting holistic well-being.

These time-tested practices, combined with modern approaches, form an inclusive foundation for global health.

This day serves as a global platform for disseminating knowledge and facilitating discussions on health and wellness practices.

International Wellness Day invites contributions from a wide range of participants, including individuals, experts, and organisations, fostering cultural exchanges related to both traditional and contemporary healing methods.

It encourages active participation across nations, allowing communities to share insights and experiences that can lead to more effective health solutions. Education is a key focus, as the day promotes initiatives aimed at increasing public awareness about healthy habits and lifestyle choices.

The observance also aims to galvanise communities to engage in activities that support healthier lifestyles, providing tools and resources that can assist individuals in their wellness journeys.

To promote awareness and action for holistic well-being, the General Assembly proclaimed 15 April as International Wellness Day. This Day serves as a platform for education, cultural exchange, and knowledge-sharing — encouraging people everywhere to embrace accessible, inclusive, and affordable wellness practices that enhance both personal and collective health.

The United Nations recognizes the importance of health, happiness, and well-being for every person. Building on earlier resolutions that established International Day of Happiness (20 March), International Day of Yoga (21 June), and World Meditation Day (21 December), the UN emphasizes how these global observances complement each other in advancing wellness, harmony, and a balanced way of life.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development emphasize health and well-being as central to achieving sustainable development.

Goal 3, "Good Health and Well-Being," aims to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages, addressing key challenges such as maternal and child health, communicable and non-communicable diseases, and access to essential medicines and vaccines.