Head of NLAI calls on global library community to react against threats facing cultural centers

TEHRAN – The head of the National Library and Archives of Iran (NLAI) Gholamreza Amirkhani in an official letter to Sam Helmick, President of the American Library Association (ALA), expressed his concern about the damage inflicted on cultural, educational, and library centers during the US-Israeli war against Iran, emphasizing the need to safeguard cultural heritage and protect human lives.

In the letter, Amirkhani described librarians as messengers of peace and dialogue, and called on the global library community to play a role in defending human values and protecting cultural institutions—especially during the recent war, which has caused harm to cultural and educational collections in Iran, Honaronline reported.

He also pointed to Iran’s history of professional international engagement, citing the National Library and Archives of Iran’s participation in rebuilding and equipping libraries in Afghanistan as an example of such cooperation.

“As a librarian, I have always wished to see the United States as a land of the world’s largest libraries and most active librarians—a country of great figures such as Melvil Dewey, Charles Cutter, and Herbert Putnam; a nation that has been a pioneer in library associations, whose librarians have always been messengers of peace and friendship,” Amirkhani stated in part of the message.

“Now I ask you, librarians who advocate for peace and humanity: Does the behavior of today’s US government align with this image of mine? Is the killing of dozens of innocent children in the school of the city of Minab compatible with the human values respected by all people?”

At the end, Amirkhani expressed hope that the global library community would respond to threats facing cultural centers with ethical and humanitarian reactions.

In response to the letter, Sam Helmick, while expressing appreciation for the correspondence, emphasized the role of libraries, archives, and cultural heritage centers as reflections of human memory and dignity, and considered their protection a shared responsibility of the global community.

“When libraries, schools, archives, and cultural heritage centers are endangered or become involved in conflicts, the impact of these events on us is profound. These institutions carry treasures far beyond mere information; they safeguard the continuity of communities and record human experiences. Therefore, their protection is a shared responsibility of the global library and information community,” Helmick said part of the response.

The president of the ALA also referred to Iran’s long-standing tradition of librarianship and archiving, praising the role of Iranian professionals in international cooperation and emphasizing the continuation of professional ties among librarians worldwide.

Helmick reiterated that the American Library Association, while acknowledging the concerns expressed, underscores the importance of protecting cultural and educational spaces and ensuring the safety of human beings.

This correspondence represents an example of cultural diplomacy and the professional engagement of the National Library and Archives of Iran on the international stage, highlighting the institution’s role in promoting scientific dialogue and safeguarding the documented memory of humanity.

The US and Israel attacked Iran on February 28 and for 40 days martyred over 3,000 people including the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, several high-ranking officials, and military commanders as well as numerous civilians, including women and children.

The aggressors claimed at the beginning that the attacks were aimed at preventing Iran’s nuclear program but they later revealed their real objectives. For Israel, the maximalist goal was the regime change in Iran and the US sought to seize the oil and gas resources of the country.

Therefore, besides some military targets, the US and Israel launched organized attacks against civilian infrastructure, including residential homes, hospitals, refineries, power plants, schools, universities, art and cultural spaces, bookstores, museums, and ancient sites in several cities, causing total or partial damages and injuring innocent people, in an attempt to force the country to surrender to their illegitimate demands.

The attacks prompted a swift response from the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC), with missile and drone launches targeting Israel and several US bases in the region, which were gradually intensified.

After 40 days, Iran, the US, and Israel agreed to a two-week ceasefire on April 8, during which they intend to hold negotiations to end the war.

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