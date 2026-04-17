Shaneh Tarash village emerges as a model for community-based rural tourism in northern Iran

TEHRAN – The village of Shaneh Tarash, located in Tonekabon county in Mazandaran province, is steadily gaining recognition as a leading example of community-based rural tourism, where local identity, traditional livelihoods, and sustainable development strategies are being effectively integrated.

Nestled amid the lush landscapes of northern Iran, Shaneh Tarash combines pristine natural surroundings with a rich heritage of handicrafts. The village is particularly known for its long-standing traditions of Chadorshab weaving and the crafting of traditional wooden combs, skills that have historically played a central role in the local economy and cultural identity.

The village’s name itself reflects this heritage. In Persian, “Shaneh” means comb, while “Tarash” refers to carving, pointing to the centuries-old craft of hand-carving combs, once a key occupation among residents. Today, this traditional profession has been revived and reimagined as part of the village’s tourism narrative, with live workshops and hands-on experiences allowing visitors to engage directly with local artisans.

Since around 2018, Shaneh Tarash has been undergoing a structured transformation under a framework of national cooperation and international development approaches. The initiative has drawn on the expertise and support of organizations such as the United Nations Development Programme and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, alongside Iran’s Ministry of Cooperatives, Labour and Social Welfare.

At the core of this transformation is an “innovative tourism destination management” approach, designed to promote tourism-driven employment, empower local communities, and enhance stakeholder participation. The strategy aims to create a sustainable link between indigenous heritage, traditional livelihoods, and the broader tourism value chain through a process of socio-economic revitalization.

The development model seems to align with UNDP’s focus on sustainable livelihoods and UNIDO’s emphasis on strengthening value chains, standardization, and the growth of small-scale economic activities. Together, these frameworks have helped shape a gradual but resilient path toward locally driven development.

A key component of the initiative has been the establishment and expansion of a local cooperative, which now includes approximately 95 percent of the village’s residents. Serving as the central body for destination management, the cooperative operates on principles of local and non-governmental governance. It has played a crucial role in organizing tourism services and ensuring a more equitable distribution of economic benefits across the community.

Local officials and development planners say that Shaneh Tarash represents more than a short-term project; it reflects the emergence of a sustained movement in rural tourism.

Such an experience is increasingly being viewed as a potential national model for rural tourism development in the country, one that demonstrates how community engagement, combined with modern development frameworks, can transform a village into a dynamic, meaningful, and sustainable tourism destination.

As such, Shaneh Tarash offers a compelling example of how rural communities can leverage their cultural assets and social cohesion to redefine their economic future while preserving their heritage.

Mazandaran, a major tourism hub on the southern coast of the Caspian Sea, is known for its natural beauty and hospitality infrastructure. The picture-perfect province has long been a highly popular destination for domestic holidaymakers. Its varied nature features plains, prairies, forests, and rainforests stretching from the sandy beaches of the sea to the rugged and snowcapped Alborz sierra, including Mount Damavand, one of the highest peaks and volcanos in Asia.

AM