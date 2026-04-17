TEHRAN — The corridors of power in Washington are finally echoing with the screams of the innocent, as the political cost of the U.S.-Israeli aggression against Iran reaches a boiling point.

Representative Yassamin Ansari, an Iranian-American lawmaker, has shattered the silence of the American establishment.

On April 15, she introduced six articles of impeachment against Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of War whose tenure has been defined by a sociopathic disregard for international law and human life.

This legislative move is a long-overdue indictment of the U.S. military's war crimes in Iran, including the Minab school massacre.

When American Tomahawk missiles struck the Shajareh Tayyebeh elementary school in Hormozgan, killing 168 children and teachers, Hegseth did more than just authorize the slaughter.

He actively suppressed the truth, attempting to frame Iran for his own atrocities while dismantling the very Pentagon offices tasked with investigating civilian casualties.

Ansari’s articles, co-sponsored by thirteen other members of Congress, outline a terrifying pattern of conduct.

Beyond the illegal strikes, Hegseth is accused of endangering his own servicemembers by leaking sensitive operational data through private Signal chats.

This recklessness is matched by his flagrant violation of Article I of the U.S. Constitution, which reserves the power to declare war for Congress alone.

Hegseth has essentially operated as a rogue agent, politicizing the armed forces and treating the Middle East as a sandbox for his ideological delusions.

Endorsed by groups such as MoveOn, Win Without War, and the Center for International Policy, the measure describes Hegseth as the chief enabler of an illegal campaign of aggression that has killed thousands of Iranian civilians and risked wider regional chaos.

Hegseth’s pattern of disregard, from firing experienced generals who questioned the strategy to misappropriating billions for this adventure, reveals a deeper rot: a willingness to sacrifice innocent lives and U.S. servicemembers alike for political theater.

Additionally, this impeachment effort reminds the world that not every American voice supports aggression.

Though passage remains unlikely in a Republican-led Congress, the filing forces a necessary reckoning.