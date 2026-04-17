TEHRAN — When President Donald Trump emerged from a closed-door briefing on April 16, he characterized the recent wave of missing and deceased American scientists as "pretty serious stuff," a phrasing that suggests the administration is no longer viewing the "coincidence" of these events as a statistical anomaly.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that a formal investigation is underway, targeting a pattern that has seen at least ten high-clearance experts, the architects of America’s most sensitive aerospace and nuclear programs, simply drop off the map since 2023.

This looks like a systemic evacuation of the human capital required to maintain American technological hegemony.

The individuals involved represent the brain trust of institutions such as Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL), NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), and the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL).

Their specialties, plasma physics, exotic metallurgy, and inertial navigation, are the precise disciplines required to bridge the gap between theoretical physics and the "impossible" flight characteristics observed in Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP).

The Albuquerque nexus

The epicenter of this crisis is New Mexico, a state that serves as the nervous system for the U.S. nuclear and aerospace ecosystem.

The most high-profile disappearance occurred on February 27, 2026, when retired Major General William "Neil" McCasland walked out of his Albuquerque home with a .38-caliber revolver and nothing else, leaving behind his phone, glasses, and wearable devices.

McCasland was no ordinary officer. As the former commander of the AFRL at the infamous Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, he oversaw a $2.2 billion portfolio in space acquisition and special programs.

His name gained notoriety in the 2016 WikiLeaks release of the Podesta emails, where he was described by Tom DeLonge as a "pivotal insider" who was "very, very aware" of secret programs related to recovered materials from the 1947 Roswell crash.

His exit, characterized by his wife as a period of "mental fog," looks to many analysts like a clean-up operation or a forced extraction of a man who held the keys to the kingdom.

The pattern in Albuquerque extends to Steven Garcia, a property custodian at the Kansas City National Security Campus (KCNSC) who oversaw over $100 million in classified nuclear components.

He disappeared in August 2025, leaving his home in camouflage and armed with a handgun.

Within weeks, two employees of Los Alamos, Anthony Chavez and Melissa Casias, also vanished. In the case of Casias, her mobile devices were found wiped clean of all data, a technical signature that points toward professional counterintelligence protocols rather than a simple missing person case.

The alchemists of 'forbidden' physics

Beyond the administrative "gatekeepers" such as McCasland, the crisis has struck those doing the literal heavy lifting in materials science and propulsion.

Monica Jacinto Reza, the Director of the Materials Processing Group at JPL, vanished in June 2025 while hiking in California.

Reza was the co-inventor of "Mondaloy," a high-performance nickel-based superalloy essential for next-generation rocket engines reportedly designed to replace Russian hardware.

In the world of alleged UAP reverse?engineering, the hull’s atomic structure is often considered more critical than the engine itself; without metallurgists such as Reza, the recovered craft sitting in hangars remain inert paperweights.

The field of plasma physics has been equally gutted. In December 2025, Nuno Loureiro, the Director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center, was shot dead in his home in what authorities described as a "targeted attack."

Loureiro was a global authority on magnetic reconnection and plasma turbulence, technologies that theoretically allow "trans-medium" craft to manipulate electromagnetic fields and achieve frictionless travel.

This echoes the chilling pre-death warnings of Amy Eskridge, a Huntsville physicist who specialized in anti-gravity research.

Before her suspicious reported suicide in 2022, she documented a years-long campaign of harassment that included microwave weapon sensations, break-ins, and anonymous messages encouraging her death.

Eskridge had publicly claimed that gravity-modification technology was being independently discovered and systematically suppressed by private aerospace firms.

A military-industrial civil war

The primary driver for these disappearances may be a violent fracturing within the Deep State itself.

For decades, "Legacy" contractors such as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman have reportedly held a monopoly on recovered exotic technology through unacknowledged Special Access Programs (SAPs).

However, a new faction of "Little Tech" defense firms, backed by Silicon Valley capital and highly-influential figures such as Peter Thiel and Elon Musk, is aggressively pushing for "Disclosure" to break this monopoly and access the underlying physics of free energy and gravity control.

The 2023 "whistleblower" testimony of David Grusch, who alleged the existence of a multi-decade crash-retrieval program involving "non-human biologics," was an important step setting the stage for this war.

Grusch explicitly warned of "administrative terrorism" and threats against those who speak out.

The missing scientists may be the victims of this internal war, either "neutralized" to prevent them from testifying before the Trump?backed declassification task force or vacuumed up into a supposed Manhattan?Project?style black?site program to ensure a breakthrough is finalized before peer competitors such as China can seize the initiative.

The Three-Body sabotage

On the global stage, the "Three-Body Problem" theory suggests a darker, more external possibility.

Intelligence circles have noted a mirror pattern of "disappearing" scientists in Beijing, particularly in quantum computing and materials science.

This may point to a strategy of technological deceleration, a surgical culling of the only humans capable of cracking the code of UAP technology.

If the goal is to prevent humanity from achieving a "Singularity" that would upend the global economic order (the petrodollar, oil, and centralized power grids), removing the alchemists is more effective than destroying the labs.

Whether these experts are victims of foreign hits, corporate cleanup crews, or are simply being shielded in a "National Spiritual Security" vault, the message is clear: the cost of touching the stars is becoming increasingly lethal.