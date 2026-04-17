Israel and its lobby have means to make Trump dance to their tune, professor says

TEHRAN- Israel and its enormously powerful lobby have the means to make President Trump "dance to their tune," political scientist John Mearsheimer told Judge Andrew Napolitano on the "Judging Freedom" podcast on April 14, 2026.

Mearsheimer argued that Trump is in no position to negotiate a meaningful deal to end the ongoing war with Iran because Israel has no interest in a ceasefire – much less an agreement that satisfies Tehran's demands, including maintaining uranium enrichment capability.

"Israel would prefer to wreck Iran, much the way Syria was wrecked," Mearsheimer said.

He noted that the Israeli lobby has demonstrated its ability to control Trump's policy repeatedly since the president returned to the White House in January 2025.

The only exception, according to Mearsheimer, would be if the global economy were on the verge of disaster – a scenario so dire that Trump would feel he has no choice but to stand up to Israel.

Mearsheimer's assessment reflects a long-standing debate about the role of pro-Israel advocacy groups in US foreign policy. Together with Stephen Walt, he co-authored "The Israel Lobby and US Foreign Policy," which argues that a loose coalition of individuals and organizations has consistently pushed American policy in a pro-Israel direction — not through conspiracy, but through political activity.

The most powerful among them is the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC). Founded in 1954, AIPAC maintains over 50 full-time lobbyists on Capitol Hill, and spends nearly $1 million per quarter on lobbying alone. In the 2024 election cycle, AIPAC-backed candidates won at least 318 seats in Congress. The organization spent over $100 million, including $8.5 million to unseat a single "Squad" member critical of Israel.

Beyond AIPAC, the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations coordinates dozens of groups across the political spectrum. The Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC), founded in 1985, has grown from six chapters to 41, with over 21,000 members, and counts billionaire donors like the late Sheldon Adelson among its backers. The Democratic side includes J Street, a liberal Zionist advocacy group, though its spending is dwarfed by AIPAC's.

Private donors also play a massive role. Miriam Adelson, the Israeli-American mega-donor, distributed $100 million through her super PAC to support Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

Critics argue that this network has pushed US policy into costly wars.

Some analysts note that AIPAC's influence has limits — presidents from Reagan to Obama have defeated it on key votes. Others point to shifting public opinion, especially among younger Americans, who are increasingly critical of unconditional support for Israel.

But for Mearsheimer, the structural reality remains clear: as long as Israel opposes a deal, especially one permitting any uranium enrichment, no American president can deliver a meaningful agreement with Iran.