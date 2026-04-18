Iran come second at 2026 World Taekwondo Junior Championships

TEHRAN – Iran finished in second place at the Tashkent 2026 World Taekwondo Junior Championships.

Among the awards, host nation Uzbekistan ranked first in the men’s team standings for the first time at a junior or senior World Taekwondo Championships. Uzbekistan came first with 404 points, winning two gold medals, two silvers and one bronze.

They were followed in the standings by Iran (397 points – three golds), Russia (two golds, one silver), Korea (one gold, two silvers) and Thailand.

China topped the women’s team standings, followed by Croatia, Korea, Iran and Chinese Taipei.

The tournament attracted over 960 athletes representing 127 Member National Associations (MNAs) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.