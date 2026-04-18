Iran U18 girls’ volleyball team launch training camps

TEHRAN – The Iran women’s U18 national volleyball team have kicked off their training and selection process in Sari, Mazandaran Province, under the guidance of head coach Fariba Sadeghi, as part of preparations for the 2026 Asian U18 Girls’ Volleyball Championship set to be held from June 30 to July 6 in Thailand.

Sadeghi announced that three selection camps are being held in Sari to evaluate players from recent national championships, academy tournaments, and Division Two competitions. She noted that the participants were chosen by technical experts, with additional promising talents introduced through provincial associations.

“These camps will run until April 18,” Sadeghi said. “Throughout this period, the players will be assessed by the national coaching staff. After comparing performances across the three groups, a number of players will advance to the next camp. Following one or two additional cuts, we will finalize the 14-player squad for the Asian Championship, with 25 others placed on the reserve list.”

Highlighting the significance of the continental event, Sadeghi emphasized that 16 teams will compete in this edition, which takes place every two years.

Despite current wartime conditions in the region, Sadeghi praised the federation’s decision to move forward with preparations. “Given the war situation and the overall climate at the start of the year, I believe the federation made a very positive and courageous decision to organize these camps,” she said. “Fortunately, the response has been excellent — all invited players reported for duty despite the long distances.”

Sadeghi added that the federation carefully chose a safe location to ensure smooth progress in the selection process. “We have just over two months to prepare,” she concluded, “and it’s crucial that we make full use of this time.”