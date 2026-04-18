Wheat production, harvest increase

TEHRAN- A member of the Pricing Council for Basic Agricultural Products has announced an increase in wheat production for the 2025–2026 crop year, predicting that approximately 14 million tons of wheat will be harvested in the country this year.

Ata Hashemi, a member of the Pricing and Support Policy Council for Basic Agricultural Products, spoke to Mehr News Agency about the status of wheat production in the 2025–2026 crop year, stating: "Wheat harvesting has begun in the south of Kerman province, and harvesting will soon take place in Bushehr, Khuzestan, and Sistan-Baluchestan provinces as well."

He reported an increase in wheat production for the current crop year and said: "It is forecast that Khuzestan will have a harvest of at least 2.2 million tons, of which between 1.7 and 1.8 million tons will be purchased as guaranteed procurement."

He added: "Wheat production in the farms of Kurdistan is also on the rise, and it is predicted that this figure will be between 1.45 and 1.5 million tons, of which 1.2 million tons will ultimately be purchased as guaranteed procurement."

The head of the National Wheat Farmers Foundation, noting that last year's wheat cultivation was not good, clarified: "But this year, it is predicted that just the two provinces of Khuzestan and Kordestan will account for about 3 million tons of guaranteed wheat purchases."

The member of the Pricing and Support Policy Council for Basic Agricultural Products announced: "In the 2025–2026 crop year, at least 14 million tons of wheat will be produced in the country, of which between 10.5 and 11 million tons will be delivered to the government by farmers. As a result, the wheat and flour for traditional bakeries will be fully supplied from domestic sources."

Hashemi concluded by saying: "1.5 million tons of domestically produced wheat will also cover the needs of industry. If rainfall is favorable and agricultural inputs are supplied on time, guaranteed wheat purchases could reach as high as 12 million tons."

MA