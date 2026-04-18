Minister calls for accelerated restoration of war-damaged heritage sites

TEHRAN - Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, on Saturday called for accelerated restoration of cultural heritage sites damaged during recent was with the US and Israel and the expansion of restoration workshops across the country.

Speaking at a ceremony in Tehran marking the International Day for Monuments and Sites, Salehi-Amiri said restoration work and training programs for a new generation of specialists should be prioritized nationwide.

“At each province I visit, I inspect restoration and training centers due to the importance of this issue,” he said, IRNA reported.

The minister said Iran faces a shortage of master artisans in some fields, adding that their experience must be transferred to younger generations.

“In some specialties, we have fewer than a handful of masters. They are part of our identity, and their knowledge must be passed on,” he said, calling on authorities to prioritize recruitment of individuals trained under experienced craftsmen.

Salehi-Amiri also urged timely payment for master artisans and restorers, describing them as key contributors to preserving the country’s cultural heritage.

He said the ministry had launched a national and international campaign to support restoration of historical buildings and to attract contributions from academic experts.

Provincial officials were instructed to convert historical buildings into restoration workshops in cooperation with experts, with a goal of completing reconstruction work within a year.

“We believe that, at the earliest opportunity, restoration of damaged monuments will begin with the cooperation of experts and scientific groups,” he said.

Salehi-Amiri said restoration centers and training facilities should be established across the country within three months and that progress reports should be submitted to the ministry.

He added that cultural heritage plays a key role in national identity and said damage to historical sites affects the nation as a whole.

The ceremony, held at the ministry’s Fajr Hall, included recognition of selected master artisans and restorers.

The International Day for Monuments and Sites, proposed by the International Council on Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS) and adopted by UNESCO, is observed annually to promote awareness of cultural heritage and the need for its protection.

AM