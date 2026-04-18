Cuba on the brink of Washington’s predatory play

TEHRAN — Cuba is living through a nightmare of its own making, if you ignore America’s fingerprints. Blackouts that stretch sixteen to twenty hours a day have become ordinary.

Hospitals postpone surgeries, food rots without refrigeration, and families huddle by candlelight while the grid groans under daily deficits that routinely top fifteen hundred megawatts.

The trigger was not a natural disaster. On January 29, President Trump declared a national emergency and slapped secondary tariffs on any country selling oil to the island nation.

Venezuelan shipments, once a subsidized lifeline of twenty-five to thirty-five thousand barrels a day, had already been severed after U.S. special forces illegally snatched Nicolás Maduro on January 3.

The result is a deliberate and clinical suffocation that the U.S. labels as progress.

Hemispheric capture, 21st-century style

At the heart of the campaign sits the Donroe Doctrine, Trump’s blunt rebrand of the old Monroe playbook.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio steers this approach with personal fervor; as the son of Cuban immigrants, he views the campaign against Havana as a generational inheritance. For him, neutralizing Cuba is a crusade to dismantle the ideological nerve center of the Americas, finally closing the Cold War's Caribbean chapter.

This is also a calculated political anchor. By architecting a “free Cuba,” Rubio cements his Florida base and builds a formidable “America First” resume, strategically positioning himself as a premier contender for a 2028 presidential run or subsequent election cycles.

Ninety miles from Florida, the island’s symbolic weight as the last major survivor of the 1959 revolution makes it irresistible.

Control Havana, the thinking goes, and Washington locks down resources, shipping lanes, and political loyalty across Latin America.

Just as we saw in Venezuela, Trump has shown little interest in democratization. This is about raw primacy, access to resources, and domestic politics. Florida’s exile community cheers every tough word; a visible win against the old revolutionary order would be pure electoral gold.

Venezuela’s model and the costly Iran war quagmire

Trump’s confidence rests on the Venezuela precedent. The swift special-forces raid that removed Maduro cut Cuba’s oil lifeline and proved, in the White House view, that decades of sanctions could be leapfrogged by bold action.

The administration believes the same formula can work in Havana: an economic chokehold plus the threat of targeted extraction. Central to this strategy is a transactional deal with the elites, modeled on the quiet pacts made with Venezuelan officials before and after the raid, offering military and political “pragmatists” a path to survival if they abandon the old guard.

Yet the war on Iran has become a grinding, expensive stalemate that has drained resources and public patience.

With naval assets stretched across the Caribbean, the Pacific, and the Arabian Sea, Cuba suddenly looks like the low-cost victory the administration craves to offset its Middle East headaches.

Leaks about stepped-up Pentagon contingency planning, first reported April 15, aim to keep Havana off balance while the real game, coercive bargaining, plays out.

The engineered humanitarian crisis

The blockade has already delivered immense pain. Nationwide blackouts hit hard in March, one lasting nearly thirty hours after a boiler failure at the Antonio Guiteras plant in Matanzas.

Tourism plunged fifty-six percent in February. Nighttime satellite imagery shows a thirty-eight-point-five percent drop in light emissions, a cold technical proof of societal paralysis.

The government has imposed four-day workweeks, fuel rationing, and shortened school hours. United Nations officials warn of a potential humanitarian collapse touching hospitals, water systems, farms, and transport.

This is asymmetric infrastructure warfare. Washington aims to ensure the island cannot function properly. Regional leaders worry about migration spillover. Cuban officials have floated limited private fuel sales to stave off total breakdown, but the pressure remains relentless.

Dual-track diplomacy

Beneath the public threats lies a shadow negotiation that is anything but equal. Since February, Rubio’s team has met repeatedly with Raúl Guillermo Rodríguez Castro, known inside Cuba as El Cangrejo, Raúl Castro’s grandson and reportedly a trusted security chief.

Talks in St. Kitts during the CARICOM summit and later in Havana have focused on a simple, lopsided bargain: economic openings in ports, energy, and tourism in exchange for political concessions.

According to an Axios report on April 17, a senior State Department delegation recently flew into Havana, the first U.S. government plane to land there since Barack Obama’s visit a decade ago.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel has publicly acknowledged the talks while insisting sovereignty is non-negotiable. Cuban forces are reportedly drilling and invoking the Bay of Pigs spirit.

Yet an intercepted attempt by El Cangrejo to bypass Rubio with a personal letter to Trump in Miami showed how tightly Washington controls the script.

The emerging aim could be to sideline Díaz-Canel, reduce the Castro family to a symbolic presence, and push for intrusive American influence over key sectors, potentially resembling a Chapter 11-style reorganization of the Cuban state.

Military signals meet hard limits

Pentagon leaks suggest White House orders to ramp up contingency planning, focused less on full invasion than on special-operations scenarios reminiscent of Maduro’s removal.

Cuban deputy foreign minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío warned in March that the military is preparing for possible aggression. But real constraints are obvious.

The campaign of aggression against Iran, Pacific commitments, and ongoing Caribbean operations have stretched U.S. forces thin.

Senior military officials have avoided talk of active rehearsals. What we see instead is classic gray-zone coercion: leak the threat, watch Havana sweat, then extract concessions at the table.

The most probable near-term outcome is a predatory deal heavily skewed toward Washington. The blockade eases in phases. American capital gains preferential access to strategic sectors. Cuban leadership is reshuffled but not toppled outright.

A prolonged stalemate remains possible if limited Russian or Chinese fuel slips through despite the tariffs.

A limited snatch-and-grab operation triggered by a staged incident cannot be ruled out. Full invasion stays improbable given overstretch, international backlash, and Cuba’s defensive preparations.

What makes the episode especially cynical is the instrumentalization of a population’s basic vulnerabilities. The human suffering, families without power, farmers without diesel, patients without reliable care, has become the pressure point.

Cuba has survived worse, from the Special Period (Período especial) after the Soviet collapse to decades of embargo.

Whether that legendary resilience can withstand a declining empire that has decided the island’s time is over is the brutal question every Cuban now faces in the dark.

The coming weeks will show whether the administration settles for a coerced corporate victory or risks turning its Caribbean “backyard” into another costly quagmire.