IFRC supports relief operations in Iran with emergency funding

TEHRAN - The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) has announced its support for relief operations of the Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) by approving a disaster response emergency fund (DREF) and issuing an international appeal in this regard.

Continuing its support for relief operations in Iran, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies approved the disaster response emergency fund to support the Iranian Red Crescent Society's actions and officially published the international appeal.

The first part of the IFRC’s aid included 200 specialized first aid kits that were delivered to the IRCS. These kits were provided to operational teams with the aim of improving the quality of relief services and increasing the speed of providing first aid in emergency situations, the IRCS website reported.

Also, the supply and delivery of specialized rescue equipment, including CombiTools, concrete breakers, harnesses, helmets, and pneumatic sets, is on the agenda and will soon be made available to operational teams, which plays an important role in increasing the accuracy, safety, and efficiency of search and rescue operations.

In addition to such equipment, the provision of biological relief items such as blankets, carpets, and other emergency shelter necessities has also been planned to support the affected people and improve their temporary shelter conditions.

These measures were taken to strengthen response capacity, increase operational readiness, and support humanitarian services in Iran, and reflect the continuation of targeted and constructive cooperation between the IFRC and the IRCS in crisis management, reducing human suffering, and enhancing the resilience of vulnerable communities.

Earlier this month, the IFRC issued an emergency appeal, urging international community to support the Iranian Red Crescent Society during the imposed war by the United States and Israel against the country.

“In Iran, the humanitarian situation is deteriorating. In almost one month, more than 1,900 people have been killed, including women and children, and at least 20,000 people have been injured,” Jagan Chapagain, the secretary general of the IFRC, said in a post on X.

The official went on to laud the courageous acts of IRCS staff as they rush in to provide rescue services to those affected by the war, highlighting “Despite fear and uncertainty, Iranian Red Crescent Society staff, and volunteers continue to respond with remarkable courage, providing emergency care and health services across the country,” IRNA reported.

“The IFRC is supporting this response by scaling up critical resources. We launched an emergency appeal aiming to provide support to the Iranian Red Crescent respond efforts, through operational support, and international procurement of critical supplies.

I call on the international community to show solidarity, and support our emergency appeal and the operation in Iran.”

Meanwhile, the IFRC regional director for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), Hossam Elsharkawi, in a letter to the head of the IRCS, Pirhossein Kolivand, announced solidarity with the IRCS.

“On behalf IFRC MENA Regional Office, I wish to reiterate our strong condemnation of any violence directed against humanitarian workers and volunteers, as well as against the services and infrastructures that support the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

Please be assured of our continued solidarity with the Iranian Red Crescent Society and our steadfast support for your vital humanitarian mission,” he said.