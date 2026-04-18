Heads of Iran’s religious, scientific bodies laud Pope’s stance on US-Israeli war

TEHRAN- The chairmen of Iran’s religious and scientific institutions have praised Pope Leo XIV for his "courageous stance" on the ongoing US-Israeli conflict, expressing hope that his position will help bring an end to hostilities.

In a joint letter addressed to the head of the world’s Catholic Church, and released on Saturday, the Iranian officials wrote, "Your condemnation of the US-Israeli attacks against Iran and the killing of innocent people has been a source of pride for religious communities worldwide."

The letter added that the Pope’s resistance to political pressure from the US president sets "an example for scholars and clerics of all faiths."

The signatories emphasized that the message of all divine prophets has consistently been one of peace, human solidarity, and the rejection of oppression and violence. Citing religious teachings, they noted that the unjust killing of a single person is tantamount to the killing of all humanity.

Despite this principle, the letter stated that the "child-killing Zionist regime" — backed by the US administration — has attacked several countries over the past three years alone, killing tens of thousands of innocent men, women, and children in Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Yemen, and Qatar.

The signatories specifically referred to the US-Israeli war of aggression launched against Iran on February 28, arguing that the two regimes crossed all red lines by assassinating the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and by striking civilian infrastructure, including universities, schools, and charity centers.

The authors argued that resources currently devoted to conflict should instead be used to promote moral values and alleviate human suffering.

The Iranian officials' remarks followed earlier comments by the Pope, who warned of escalating violence in West Asia and urged restraint. "Stability and peace are not built with mutual threats or weapons," he said, calling instead for "reasonable, authentic, and responsible dialogue." He also cautioned that further escalation could lead to a major humanitarian crisis.