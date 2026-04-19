Labkhand Theater Complex screening “Godfather” trilogy

TEHRAN – Labkhand Theater Complex in Tehran is screening the “Godfather” trilogy directed by Francis Ford Coppola during three consecutive nights.

“The Godfather” and “The Godfather Part II” were shown on Saturday and Sunday nights and “The Godfather Part III” will be screened on Monday night at 7 pm, IRNA reported.

Based on Mario Puzo’s novel of the same name, the “Godfather” trilogy stands as one of the most influential cinematic achievements in modern film history.

Spanning nearly three decades of storytelling, the trilogy chronicles the rise, transformation, and eventual decline of the Corleone family, blending crime drama with an intimate exploration of power, loyalty, and moral decay.

What sets these films apart is not merely their portrayal of organized crime, but their deep human focus: the way family bonds, personal choices, and shifting cultural landscapes shape—and ultimately destroy—the people at the center of this sprawling saga.

The first film, “The Godfather” (1972), introduces Don Vito Corleone, played with legendary restraint and authority by Marlon Brando. At its core, the story is about Michael Corleone (Al Pacino), the reluctant son who initially rejects his family’s criminal legacy. As circumstances unravel—an assassination attempt on his father, violent reprisals, and the collapse of old structures—Michael is pulled into the world he once resisted.

By the film’s end, he has transformed from an outsider into the new don, closing the door on an innocent life to embrace one of power and ruthlessness. The film’s atmosphere, moral complexity, and iconic scenes have made it a cornerstone of cinematic storytelling.

“The Godfather Part II” (1974), often considered one of the greatest sequels ever made, expands the narrative through a dual storyline: Michael consolidating power as the head of the Corleone empire, and the young Vito Corleone (Robert De Niro) rising from a Sicilian orphan to a powerful New York figure. This structure allows the film to contrast two very different paths to power. Young Vito’s ascent is marked by necessity, resilience, and a sense of justice—even in a criminal world—whereas Michael’s reign is marked by paranoia, isolation, and internal collapse.

The sequel deepens the themes of legacy and corruption, showing how Michael’s ambition leads him to betray the very values his father built the family upon.

“The Godfather Part III” (1990), though more debated in quality, serves as a somber conclusion. An aging Michael seeks legitimacy and atonement, attempting to disentangle his life from crime. Yet the past haunts him, and the consequences of his earlier choices return with tragic weight. The film explores guilt, redemption, and the impossibility of escaping one’s history.

Taken together, the trilogy forms a sweeping epic about the cost of power and the fragile nature of family. Its characters linger in memory, its themes remain timeless, and its influence on cinema is enduring and profound.

Labkhand Theater Complex is located at No. 417, Taleqani Street, between Naderi and Vesal-e Shirazi streets.

SS/

