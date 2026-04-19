Uzbek professor Sadri Sadiev receives membership in Academy of Persian Language and Literature

TEHRAN – The certificate of permanent membership in the Academy of Persian Language and Literature was presented to Sadri Sadiev, professor of Persian language at Samarkand State University, by Hassan Safarkhani, Iran’s cultural attaché and the representative of the Saadi Foundation in Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, Safarkhani conveyed the greetings and message of Gholam‑Ali Haddad‑Adel, the head of the Academy of Persian Language and Literature and president of the Saadi Foundation. He praised Sadri’s scholarly and educational activities in the field of Persian language and literature, adding that the presence of professors like him strengthens the academic standing of Samarkand University, IRNA reported.

He considered the professor’s permanent membership a sign of the Academy’s attention to neighboring countries, especially Uzbekistan.

Safarkhani expressed hope that Sadiev’s presence in the Academy would strengthen cooperation in various fields, particularly in Persian language and literature in Uzbekistan.

For his part, Sadiev expressed his gratitude for the permanent membership and described it as an important honor in the path of his decades-long academic career. He also thanked Samarkand University and the government of Uzbekistan for their support in advancing studies related to the Persian language.

He further expressed hope that this membership would pave the way for expanding academic and educational cooperation between the two countries.

Safarkhani also met with Rustam Khalmuradov, the rector of Samarkand State University, and, referring to the shared cultural heritage of Iran and Uzbekistan, outlined Iran’s scientific and research capacities. He emphasized that teaching and research in the field of Persian language is one of the most important areas for cooperation.

He also stressed the need for the joint training of professors and students capable of studying and conducting research on the written Persian heritage in Samarkand and Bukhara.

Holding professional courses for professors, organizing Persian language and literature Olympiads, offering Persian courses for the public, and providing research fellowships are among the shared capacities that could be expanded, Safarkhani noted.

Khalmuradov, in turn, called for greater presence of Iranian professors at the university. Referring to the activity of more than 200 foreign professors in Samarkand, he emphasized expanding academic and research cooperation with Iranian universities and scientific centers.

He also requested the development of cooperation in the field of Persian language and literature and welcomed the proposal of academic and cultural tours for professors and students.

Saadi Foundation was founded in 2012, laying the groundwork for teaching and learning Persian language worldwide. The foundation has promoted Persian by compiling the methods and standards of teaching and learning the language. In addition to face-to-face and online courses in and from Iran, the foundation has more than 40 centers across the world to teach the students of the language.

Now after more than a decade, the foundation serves as a bridge, connecting non-Iranians to Iranians and Iran, an ancient country whose civilization has always been an important subject of study for orientalists and Iranologists. No study on culture and civilization is possible without knowing the language.

Persian is an old classical language. It has stood the test of time, especially through its rich literature. Many non-Iranians have developed a love for this more than 1,000-year-old literature and become enthusiastic to learn the language to read masterpieces by poets and authors such as Ferdowsi, Omar Khayyam, Attar of Nishapur, Hafez, Rumi, and Saadi Shirazi in Persian.

Photo: Sadri Sadie (R) and Hassan Safarkhani

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