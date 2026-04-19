Minister urges banks to boost investment in rural tourism to drive jobs

TEHRAN – Iran’s minister of cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts on Sunday called on the banking sector to play a greater role in financing rural tourism projects, saying the sector could support employment and economic development.

Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri made the remarks at a meeting with bank managers attended by Behrouz Nedayi, his deputy for development management and resources, and Ali-Asghar Shalbafian, head of the ministry’s investment and economic affairs center, IRNA reported.

He said tourism is a key driver of national development and highlighted rural tourism as an area with capacity to support local economies and generate income.

“Today, tourists are increasingly seeking authentic, local and human-centered experiences, which is a key advantage of Iran’s villages,” he said.

Salehi-Amiri said directing travel flows toward rural areas could lead to changes in local living conditions, including economic activity and population stability.

He added that signs of population returning to villages indicate the activation of this capacity, describing it as part of a broader effort to support rural life and reverse migration trends.

The minister said growing interest among younger generations in eco-lodges reflects changing preferences toward nature-based and culturally rooted experiences.

He described tourism as an economic sector that can generate revenue without exporting goods, as visitors spend money within the country while supporting multiple industries.

“With proper planning and national coordination, tourism can become one of the pillars of the non-oil economy,” he said.

Salehi-Amiri said tourism development requires cooperation across government institutions and emphasized the role of banks in facilitating investment and providing financing.

“Banks can become a driving force by designing financial mechanisms and supporting projects,” he said, adding that specialized working groups could help advance this goal.

He also said tourism is linked to sectors including handicrafts, transport, services and agriculture, making it a broad source of employment.

Participants at the meeting, including banking and economic officials, presented proposals on strengthening investment in tourism, according to the report.

AM