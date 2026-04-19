Our priority is to introduce IRCS capabilities to intl. societies: IFRC official

TEHRAN – Xavier Castellanos Mosquera, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) undersecretary-general for national society development and operations coordination, has said that the IFRC has put the priority on showcasing the Iranian Red Crescent Society’s (IRCS) capabilities, specialized staff and professional volunteers to international societies.

“The Iranian Red Crescent Society is our reliable global partner; the international societies should know that during the 40-day [US-Israeli imposed] war more than 100,000 rescuers volunteered to provide relief services,” IRNA quoted Castellanos Mosquera as saying.

The official made the remarks in a meeting with the head of the IRCS, Pirhossein Kolivand, on Saturday.

The IRCS measures and activities over the past years and the forty-day war have been brilliant. The IRCS is a valuable society in the region, “We are proud of you,” he stated.

The official went on to say that the IRCS has observed all the humanitarian principles in its missions while maintaining the quality of services provided to those affected by the war has been its top priority. “You have a golden society, and it is an honor to learn so many new things from you,” he noted.

Castellanos Mosquera also highlighted that the IFRC and other international societies will do their best to assist the IRCS. He said the IRCS is not alone. The IFRC is the representative of 191 national societies, and they will support the IRCS based on humanitarian principles.

Referring to the martyred and wounded staff members of the IRCS during the recent illegal war, the official said the loss of a relief worker is painful for IFRC and all international societies; “it is shameful that rescuers and relief workers are targeted in war,” he emphasized.

The official assured that upon their arrival to Geneva, he will share IRCS measures and challenges, particularly during this war, with the international community.

MT/MG