Giti Pasand crowned champions of Iran futsal league

TEHRAN - In a thrilling finale to the Iranian Futsal Premier League on Sunday, Giti Pasand Isfahan secured the championship title after defeating Palayesh Shazand with an emphatic 4–0 victory.

With this win, Giti Pasand finished the season atop the table with 65 points, claiming the league trophy for the seventh time in their history.

Mes Sungun finished close behind in second place with 64 points, while Gohar Zamin Sirjan clinched third with 61 points.

At the other end of the standings, Beheshti Sazeh Gorgan and Javad Al-Aeme Shahr-e Kord failed to avoid relegation, dropping to the lower division with 19 and four points, respectively.

Another glorious season for Giti Pasand — once again proving their dominance in Iranian futsal.