Banks pay special attention to securing necessary credit for damaged industries reconstruction

TEHRAN- In the meeting between bank managing directors and the Governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI) on Sunday, the monetary, credit, and supervisory policies and guidelines of the Central Bank for the new Iranian calendar year (began on March 21) were outlined.

According to IRNA from the Central Bank, Abdolnasser Hemmati, during the meeting, while appreciating the efforts of bank managers and staff during the holidays and the difficult days of the Ramadan War, explained the main axes of currency, monetary, and credit policies for the new year and called for serious efforts by banks to advance these policies.

The Governor of the Central Bank requested that banks pay special attention to securing the necessary credit for the reconstruction of damaged industries, supporting the preservation and restoration of employment in production units, and financing purchases and strengthening demand within the framework of their credit capacity.

Hemmati expressed hope that the Central Bank and the banking network, just as during the war, would continue to provide services in the coming months with the same spirit and dedication.

EF/MA