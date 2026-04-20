Iran aim LA Paralympic quotas in China, Rezaei says

TEHRAN – Hadi Rezaei, head of Iran’s national sitting volleyball teams, has outlined the squad’s objectives for the upcoming World Championships in China. The men’s team will be laser-focused on securing qualification spots for the Los Angeles Paralympics, while the women’s team aim for a top-8 ranking at the event.

The Hangzhou World Championships, scheduled for late July, will serve as the primary qualifying tournament for the LA Paralympics. Sixteen men’s and sixteen women’s teams will compete, with the two finalists in each category punching their tickets to Los Angeles.

“Teams have faced some training camp delays due to ongoing conflicts, but we are working diligently to catch up,” Rezaei stated. “The men’s team have successfully completed its initial training camp in Mashhad, which yielded positive results. Our singular goal for the men in Hangzhou is to qualify for the 2028 Paralympics. For the women, achieving a top-eight ranking would be a significant accomplishment.”

Rezaei acknowledged the formidable international competition, highlighting the presence of strong rival nations. He underscored the critical need for consistent training camps and international expeditions to enhance the competitiveness of the women’s squad.