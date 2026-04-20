Elucidating the mechanisms of ‘counter-speech’ in Israel’s media strategy

TEHRAN - The credibility of any reasonable dialogue rests on two fundamental principles: a substantial and maximal commitment to alignment with reality and internal consistency.

In a rational exchange, both parties are bound by these two prerequisites and demand them as a right from one another. However, an analysis of Israel’s political and media discourse reveals a structure that, through the deliberate negation of these principles, effectively forecloses any possibility of genuine dialogue.

1. The collapse of internal logic and relation to reality

In its production of discourse, Israel systematically employs “structural contradictions” to shift the boundaries of discursive stability:

Contradiction in threat framing: An actor that is officially understood to possess approximately 400 undeclared nuclear warheads speaks of the “possibility” of a rival acquiring nuclear weapons as a global threat. This clear departure from internal consistency removes speech from the realm of mutual understanding and transforms it into an instrument of pressure.

Substitution of fact with myth: While realities indicate the killing of tens of thousands of children, the media apparatus constructs irrational narratives—such as claims about the baking of 40 Israeli children in an oven—in an attempt to provoke emotional reactions and entirely disregard commitment to objective reality. Here, the “fabricated narrative” is not only tasked with obscuring “tangible reality,” but also with undermining internal consistency through the creation of double standards.

2. An architectural metaphor: From a broken window to a missile-struck house

The difference between a flawed yet functional dialogue and Israeli discourse can be understood through an architectural analogy:

In a reasonable dialogue, you are faced with a counterpart whose speech resembles a house with minor defects; for example, a broken window or a faulty faucet washer. In such a situation, you have a plan: you identify the defect and take steps to correct it (critique).

In Israeli discourse, you are confronted with a house struck by a missile. This is neither an “empty lot” on which one can build again, nor does it contain any intact part from which reconstruction can begin. In effect, the very infrastructure of truth has been completely destroyed.

3. The deadlock of “epistemic debris removal” and the hasbara trap

The fundamental problem in confronting this structure lies in the speed of its destruction. The rate of discourse production within the “hasbara” apparatus is so high that it does not allow the audience to complete the process of “debris removal” (refuting falsehoods and returning to reality). This strategy places the interlocutor in a dual deadlock:

Entrapment in the density of falsehoods: The individual engages in the act of responding, but due to the volume and density of successive falsehoods, all their time and energy are consumed in futile reactions, effectively trapping them within the opponent’s narrative.

Abandonment of the meydan (the Persian word for arena): Due to the impossibility of clearing the debris and the irrational nature of the claims, the individual withdraws, resulting in the complete domination of Israeli propaganda over the mental space of the audience.

Conclusion

Israeli discourse should not be understood merely as “dishonest dialogue”; rather, it constitutes a deliberate strategy for generating epistemic chaos. In this model, the primary objective is to drastically raise the cost of maintaining coherence and mutual understanding—both with the opposing side and the broader world—through the destruction of commitment to consistency, that the other party either exits the meydan or becomes buried beneath an overwhelming accumulation of narrative debris.