Outrage over Israeli soldier's vandalism of Jesus statue in Lebanon

There has been widespread condemnation after an image of an Israeli soldier hitting a statue of Jesus with a sledgehammer in southern Lebanon went viral, the BBC reported on its website.

Israel's prime minister claimed he was "stunned and saddened". Its foreign minister said: "We apologize for this incident and to every Christian whose feelings were hurt."

Locals say the statue was on a crucifix outside a family home on the edge of Debel, one of the few villages where residents have remained during Israel's war with Hezbollah.

The head of Debel's congregation, Father Fadi Flaifel, told the BBC: "We totally reject the desecration of the cross, our sacred symbol, and all religious symbols. It goes against the declaration of human rights, and it doesn't reflect civility." He said similar acts had happened before.