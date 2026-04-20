Iran vows appropriate response to US-Israel military ‘adventurism’

TEHRAN – Iran has intensified its criticism of the United States’ approach to diplomacy, warning that continued inconsistencies and “bad faith” actions by Washington could provoke a decisive response, while also raising new concerns over regional security, maritime incidents, and the credibility of ongoing mediation efforts.

Speaking at a weekly press conference on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran sees a widening gap between US rhetoric and behavior, arguing that such contradictions undermine trust and cast doubt on the future of negotiations.

“Words and actions are not consistent,” Baqaei said, adding that Iran will determine its next steps based on national interests and strategic priorities.

His remarks come amid fragile conditions following a Pakistani-mediated ceasefire that took effect on April 8. Despite the agreement, Tehran says Washington has continued hostile measures, including a naval blockade targeting Iranian ports and vessels—actions Iran considers clear violations of the ceasefire framework.

Baqaei pointed to a recent US attack on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Sea of Oman as further evidence of “aggression” and a breach of international maritime norms. He said the incident prompted a firm Iranian response that forced US forces to retreat.

Iran has since maintained restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, insisting the situation will not normalize as long as threats and blockade measures persist. Baqaei stressed that the current instability in the strategic waterway stems directly from US and Israeli military actions, noting that conditions had been stable before the escalation.

Addressing recent reports of attacks on two Indian vessels in the Strait of Hormuz and subsequent claims raised by Indian officials, Baqaei said Iranian authorities are still investigating the incident and have not confirmed responsibility. He emphasized that the broader security situation in the Persian Gulf should be understood in the context of ongoing military pressure against Iran.

“We did not start this war,” he said. “We have acted in defense of our sovereignty and will continue to defend our interests as long as necessary.”

The spokesman warned that any new “adventurism” by the United States or Israel would be met with an “appropriate and necessary response” from Iran’s armed forces, which remain on high alert.

Baqaei further argued that internal political divisions within the United States contribute to inconsistent policymaking, describing them as a key factor behind 'Washington’s “confused and contradictory' behavior. He noted that segments of American society and media have openly criticized their government’s actions, suggesting a disconnect between policymakers and public opinion.

On the economic front, he said Iran continues to utilize all available capacities to sustain its oil exports despite US-imposed restrictions.

Turning to Europe, Baqaei criticized 'the selective application of international law,' particularly in response to calls by EU officials for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz. He argued that international law “cannot be used as a convenient tool” to pressure some countries while ignoring violations by others.

He pointed to 'Western inaction over conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon,' as well as support for US and Israeli military actions, accusing European actors of prioritizing political alignment over legal consistency.

On regional dynamics, Baqaei rejected claims that Iran poses a threat to neighboring countries, calling such assessments “entirely wrong.” He warned that some regional states are underestimating the risks posed by Israel’s policies, cautioning that ignoring “expansionist ambitions” could have serious consequences for the entire region.

At the same time, he acknowledged ongoing coordination with major international partners, including China and Russia, and welcomed their role in opposing 'anti-peace initiatives' at the United Nations. He said Tehran believes broader international mechanisms, including multilateral organizations, could play a role in holding the United States and Israel accountable.

Baqaei also underscored that Iran does not rely on external security guarantees, stating that the country’s ultimate source of security is its own people.

Addressing the future of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz, he said normalization depends on addressing the root causes of tension, including military threats and violations of the ceasefire. He added that Iran is considering new protocols to ensure the long-term safety of maritime transit, describing such measures as a “responsible approach” by a coastal state.

He emphasized that Iran’s actions in the waterway fall within the framework of self-defense under international law, particularly given that large portions of the strait lie within Iranian territorial waters.

Baqaei reiterated that Iran remains cautious rather than optimistic about diplomacy, given a “very costly experience” of repeated US breaches of commitments over the past year.

“We must remain vigilant, even more than in wartime,” he said, stressing that all branches of the Iranian system are closely monitoring developments.

Reaffirming Tehran’s red lines, he dismissed US proposals regarding Iran’s defense and nuclear capabilities, stating that missile power is non-negotiable and rejecting any suggestion of transferring enriched uranium abroad. He clarified earlier remarks on the issue, saying Iran’s nuclear achievements are valued as products of national scientific effort.

“Iran does not accept deadlines or ultimatums when it comes to safeguarding its national interests,” Baqaei said.

He concluded with a warning that Washington has previously faced consequences for reneging on its commitments. “If the US insists on repeating its mistakes,” he said, “it will receive a response similar to the past.”