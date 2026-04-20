Tears among the rubble: Foreign diplomats witness aftermath of strikes on Tehran civilians

TEHRAN – On April 20, a solemn tour brought foreign ambassadors, chargés d’affaires, along with domestic and international journalists, face to face with the human cost of recent strikes on Tehran, as they visited civilian, educational, and historical sites damaged during the latest round of conflict.

The visit began at Gandhi Hospital, which was hit on the second day of the war. Once a place of hope and healing, the hospital now stands silent—its operations suspended, its wards emptied, and its future uncertain. Corridors that once echoed with the urgency of doctors and patients are now scarred by destruction, their stillness heavy with loss.

Witnesses described shattered windows, damaged medical equipment, and rooms abandoned in haste. For many present, the devastation extended far beyond physical damage—it reflected disrupted lives, halted treatment, and a community left grappling with the consequences.

As the delegation moved on to other affected areas—including residential neighborhoods, schools, and cultural landmarks—the scale of the destruction became even more evident. Each stop revealed another layer of civilian suffering and disruption.

Throughout the visit, a lingering question cast a shadow over the tour: will the voices of those affected be heard beyond these streets?

For the visiting diplomats, the scenes were difficult to ignore. For Tehran’s residents, they are impossible to forget.