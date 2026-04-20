Pezeshkian: We aim to end the war with dignity and wisdom

TEHRAN- President Masoud Pezeshkian has emphasized the need for wise management of the current situation, stating that Iran is striving to overcome this difficult period with dignity, wisdom, and in Iran's goodwill, while planning for post-war reconstruction with the support of the Iranian people.

During an unannounced visit to a fire station in Tehran, Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude to firefighters and emergency personnel for their round-the-clock efforts throughout the 40-day war waged by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran.

Addressing the forces, the President described intelligent crisis management as the key to a dignified resolution. He noted that following the end of hostilities, the country will inevitably face challenges in reconstruction, financial resource allocation, and market regulation — realities that require careful management and public cooperation.

Pezeshkian also stressed the importance of avoiding further escalation, stating: "Continued conflict serves no one's interest — neither ours, nor the opponent's, nor the future of the region. To the extent that we can manage issues with logic and calm, it will benefit everyone."