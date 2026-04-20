TEHRAN- Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf has cautioned global oil market participants against relying on unreliable "vibe-trading digital oil," urging them instead to focus on real physical oil transactions.

In a message posted in English on his X account on Monday, Qalibaf warned traders as markets reopened, calling on them to avoid being misled by a "house of cards that works on paper."

"Vibe-trading digital oil is like vibe-hedging in treasuries during Hormuz risk-off. Both share one house of cards that works on paper," he wrote.

He quickly added, "Difference: oil at least has Dated Brent. Treasuries? Vibes all the way down."

He is using financial market shorthand to say: "Look up the price of Russian Urals crude oil in Europe on your Bloomberg Terminal if you want to see the real market, not the fake 'vibe' market."

Iran has maintained control over the Strait of Hormuz since the United States and the Israeli regime launched a war of aggression against the country on February 28.

In a televised interview on Saturday night, Ghalibaf reiterated that "the Strait of Hormuz is under the control of the Islamic Republic of Iran," and warned, "If the US does not abandon its blockade, traffic in the Strait of Hormuz will certainly be restricted."