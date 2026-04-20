Girls hold gathering at Leader’s place of martyrdom

TEHRAN - A large group of girls held a gathering on Sunday evening on Keshwar Doot Street, central Tehran, where the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was martyred during a US-Israeli airstrike that targeted his office on February 28.

The participants held pictures of the Leader and also students who were martyred on the same day during a US missile attack in the city of Minab.

The girls chanted slogans such as "Down with the USA" and "Down with Israel." Cultural and religious programs were also held to commemorate martyrs of the US-Israeli imposed war.

Meanwhile, thousands of girls from different age groups and from all walks of life participated in a rally in Tehran on Friday to show their preparedness to defend homeland against any aggression by enemies.

The event, organized under a campaign titled “JANFADA”, literally meaning “ready to sacrifice life”, aimed to renew allegiance to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution and declare support for the armed forces.

The “JANFADA” campaign began on March 29 to demonstrate public readiness to defend the country under current sensitive conditions. Yet what unfolded exceeded expectations. Within just a few days, millions signed up, adding their names to a list that continues to grow rapidly, and it has reached a staggering figure of over 28 million participants so far.