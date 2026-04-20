Iranian artists vow to rebuild Iran in solidarity with war-affected children

TEHRAN- A coalition of prominent Iranian cinema, theater, and music personalities gathered in Tehran on Saturday to host a solidarity event for children and families affected by the recent Ramadan War, vowing to rebuild a more beautiful Iran.

The event, titled "The Heart of Iran," was organized through a joint initiative by the House of Cinema, the House of Theater, the House of Music, and the Hegta Tourism Holding, Mehr reported.

The event served as the first installment of a program aimed at providing psychological support and cultural entertainment to those impacted by the conflict, the report added.

The ceremony featured a diverse artistic repertoire, including puppet shows by the Association of Puppet Performers, a traditional Kheimeh Shab-Bazi (marionette) performance led by Setareh Eskandari, and stand-up comedy. Musical sets were performed by the "D-Band" and the Vahid Asadollahi Azari ensemble, creating an atmosphere of joy and resilience.

In a symbolic act of unity, children and artists worked together to complete a massive puzzle of the map of Iran, dedicated to the memory of the martyred students of the Minab tragedy.

Addressing the audience during the closing ceremony, veteran actor and member of the House of Cinema’s support committee, Alireza Shoja-Nouri, delivered a defiant and hopeful speech.

"The foolish Trump did whatever he wanted," Shoja-Nouri said, referring to the recent aggression. "But standing here beside you tonight is one of the best memories of my life. Together, we will build and make this beautiful Iran even more magnificent, despite those who wish otherwise."

The event drew a massive turnout of Iranian cultural icons, including Homayoun Asadian, Hossein Pakdel, Atefeh Razavi, Hadi Hejazifar, Shabnam Moqaddami, Gelareh Abbasi, and Alireza Kamali, among dozens of others. Leaders of Iran’s major artistic guilds, including Hamidreza Nourbakhsh (House of Music) and Alireza Gilevari (House of Theater), were also in attendance.

The "Heart of Iran" initiative, spearheaded by the House of Cinema’s support committee under the management of Anahid Abad, is scheduled to continue its activities to support war-affected communities across the country.

The children of Iran have faced an unimaginable emotional and physical burden following the recent US-Israeli war imposed on the country and the devastating aggression that began in late February. From the tragic loss of classmates in the Minab strike to the disruption of their daily lives, these little angels have been thrust into a reality of conflict far beyond their years.

The trauma of loss and the echoes of the sound of missiles have left a profound mark on a generation that should have been celebrating the joys of spring and spiritual growth, turning their innocence into a testament of endurance.

In response to these hardships, a wave of national empathy has emerged to help these children reclaim their sense of security and hope. Through initiatives like the "Heart of Iran" and the completion of symbolic puzzles of their homeland, these young survivors are being reminded that they are not alone.

By using art, music, and storytelling, Iranian cultural figures are working to transform the scars of war into a collective resolve, encouraging children to wear their identities with pride and to believe in a future where they will play the leading roles in rebuilding a more beautiful and peaceful nation.

In times of national crisis, Iranian artists have consistently stepped beyond the screen and stage to serve as pillars of social resilience and moral support. Through different initiatives and campaigns, figures from cinema, theater, and music have mobilized to offer more than just entertainment; they have provided a sanctuary of hope for those most affected by the recent conflict.

By visiting displaced families, performing for children, and using their public platforms to voice a message of defiant optimism, these cultural icons emphasize that art is a vital instrument for national healing. Their collective presence serves as a powerful reminder that while the physical landscape may bear the scars of aggression, the spirit of the nation remains unbreakable, fueled by a shared commitment to protect the future of the country and its children.

SAB/